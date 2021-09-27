Newgen Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for Second Year in a Row

NewgenONE named as a 'Niche Player' for low-code application platforms (LCAP)

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, announced that NewgenONE has been positioned as a Niche Player in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to the report, "Newgen is a Niche Player in this Magic Quadrant. Its LCAP offering is the NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform."

The report evaluated 12 different low-code application platform vendors and has recognized Newgen for the second time in a row. The complimentary copy of the Gartner report can be downloaded from Newgen's website.

Per Gartner, "By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020."

"Agility and customer-centricity is what every modern enterprise strives for. We believe this recognition from Gartner further validates our ability to empower our customers to rapidly develop and deploy complex, content-driven applications for enterprise-wide use cases. I am glad that NewgenONE — a comprehensive and unified cloud-based platform with low-code capability —continues to unlock simplicity from varying business complexities," said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Jason Wong, Kimihiko Iijima, Adrian Leow, Akash Jain, Paul Vincent, 20th September 2021.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

