Newgen Recognized for the First Time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

- Newgen named as a niche player for low-code application platforms (LCAP)

SYDNEY, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, announced that it has been positioned as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, September 30, 2020, authored by Paul Vincent* et al.

The report evaluated 18 different low code application platform vendors and has named Newgen for the first time. The complimentary copy of the Gartner report can be downloaded from the Newgen website.

"Enterprises today look for speed and agility, and we believe this recognition by Gartner validates our efforts towards empowering our customers in rapidly building and deploying applications with a low code platform. We are continuing to foster a culture of innovation and make our platform more intuitive for both IT and business developers," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Gartner estimates, "By 2023, over 50% of medium to large enterprises will have adopted an LCAP as one of their strategic application platforms."

Newgen's low code digital automation platform enables a modeling-driven environment to design and develop end-to-end applications and processes, reducing IT dependency, increasing process and operational efficiency, and delivering superior customer experience.

*Authored by Paul Vincent, Yefim Natis, Kimihiko Iijima, Jason Wong, Saikat Ray, Akash Jain, and Adrian Leow

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd:

Newgen Software is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Contacts:

Asif Khan, asif.khan@newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676258/Newgen_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd