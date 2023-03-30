Newgen Partners with Mambu to Streamline End-to-end Lending Processes

Financial institutions to optimize Mambu's Core Banking Systems with Newgen's Lending Solutions

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with cloud banking platform, Mambu. The partnership enables financial institutions to leverage Newgen's lending solutions, built on NewgenONE digital transformation platform along with Mambu's core banking systems, ensuring flexibility and adaptability.

"Newgen's solutions complement Mambu's core banking platform by streamlining lending functions across retail, commercial, SME, SBA, mortgage, and Islamic banking. The solutions align with Mambu's composable banking and lending approach to ensure faster market time and help financial institutions carve out their journey through customization options. With this listing on the Mambu marketplace, Newgen will enable more financial institutions in their digital journeys and impact more people and processes," said Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP, Sales, Newgen Software.

"Partnering with Newgen will bring value to customers by streamlining lending processes including onboarding, loan origination, and application management and underwriting. By combining the power of our cloud banking platform with Newgen's expertise in digital transformation, we can help more financial institutions offer modern lending experiences." - William Dale, Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific at Mambu

Newgen's lending solutions, backed with AI-enabled underwriting, rule-driven decisioning, real-time dashboards, and document management capabilities, enable streamlined loan application management, portfolio management, instant disbursements on channels, and better collaboration.

About Mambu

Mambu is the world's only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu has 900 employees that support 250 customers in over 65 countries - including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, OakNorth, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, OKEO and Orange Bank.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation , content services , communication management , and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

