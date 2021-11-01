Newgen Named as a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms

- Newgen Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, announced that it has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™. The report evaluated 18 different content services platform vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

"Enterprises today need a modern and efficient way to derive business value from their content spanning across devices, applications, and organizational boundaries. Our content services platform, part of our comprehensive NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform, enables collaborative and secure access to critical business information, ensuring an omnichannel and contextual engagement. We believe this recognition further validates our continued focus on product innovation and customer experience," said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

Newgen's Contextual Content Services platform, on the cloud, enables end-to-end management of enterprise content, from origination to disposition. It allows accessing and utilizing content and intelligently extracting information to digitize content-driven processes and improve employee productivity and customer service.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

