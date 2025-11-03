Newgen and Mambu Partner to Deliver Plug-and-Play Lending Stack for Banks, Digital Banks, NBFCs, and Islamic Lenders

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global leader in AI-first digital transformation platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Mambu, the leading cloud banking platform, to offer a plug-and-play lending stack designed to fast-track digital lending transformation for banks, digital banks, NBFCs, fintechs, and Islamic lenders.

This collaboration brings together Newgen's end-to-end Loan Origination System (LOS) with Mambu's composable core banking platform, empowering financial institutions to rapidly launch and scale lending products with increased agility, compliance, and customer-centricity. The partnership will also deliver continued innovation in Islamic Banking, offering Sharia-compliant digital finance products specifically built for community needs following the recent launch of Mambu's enhanced Islamic Banking capabilities on a global scale.

The integrated solution covers the entire lending lifecycle from customer onboarding and application processing to underwriting, decisioning, and disbursement, enabling faster time-to-market and superior borrower experiences.

"Mambu's modern core and Newgen's proven LOS capabilities create a powerful combination that's built for speed and scale," said Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP, Sales, Newgen Software. "We're giving banks, digital banks, NBFCs, and Islamic lenders the ability to launch and adapt lending products at the speed of innovation, without losing control, compliance, or customer focus. This partnership isn't just an integration; it's a catalyst for the next generation of agile, customer-centric lending across retail, SME, mortgage, digital, and Islamic segments.

The joint offering leverages AI-enabled underwriting, rule-based decisioning, real-time dashboards, and document management, helping institutions reduce turnaround times while improving operational visibility and regulatory compliance.

"Our partnership with Newgen is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change within financial services. Together, we are not just integrating technologies; we are co-creating a future for Islamic banking that is both deeply rooted in ethical principles and incredibly forward-looking. By combining Mambu's composable, cloud-native core with Newgen's robust digital process automation capabilities, we are enabling a new generation of lenders—from agile digital banks to modern NBFCs—to truly reimagine their lending practices. This synergy empowers them to offer innovative, Sharia-compliant products at speed, deliver unparalleled customer experiences, and ultimately lead the charge in the digital transformation of Islamic finance," said Anthony Nonnis, Global Head of Partnerships at Mambu.

Looking ahead, both organizations plan to enhance the stack with AI-driven decisioning, advanced analytics, and integrated loan servicing, reinforcing their commitment to building future-ready, intelligent lending ecosystems.

About Mambu

Mambu is the world's only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos, and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems, and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end-user demands. Mambu has 900 employees that support 250 customers in over 65 countries - including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, OakNorth, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, OKEO, and Orange Bank. For more details, visit www.mambu.com .

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of an AI-first unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, customer engagement, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognised low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility. For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106118/4096284/Newgen_Logo.jpg