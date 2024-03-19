Newgen and InsureMO Forge Transformative Partnership Redefining the Future of Insurance

NOIDA, India, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen and InsureMO have formed a transformative partnership, merging Newgen's specialized underwriting and policy administration solutions with InsureMO's cutting-edge insurance platform. The integration promises end-to-end automation, from application to issuance, with AI-led underwriting on NewgenONE low-code platform.

InsureMO, processing over $25 billion in Gross Written Premium (GWP) annually for 300+ carriers across 40+ countries, offers a comprehensive suite of pre-built products and APIs. InsureMO's capabilities enable rapid product creation and seamless connectivity to major placement platforms like PSC, Ebix, Steadfast and the London market, expanding market reach. This alliance aims to provide speed and flexibility, empowering clients to introduce new products swiftly and adapt to market changes seamlessly.

"We are thrilled to unveil this strategic partnership with InsureMO," declared Rajvinder Singh Kohli, Senior VP and Head of Global GSI at Newgen. "This collaboration is a giant leap toward revolutionizing the insurance sector. Together, we leverage the transformative potential of low-code technology to fuel innovation and set unprecedented industry benchmarks."

Rajat Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer of InsureMO, echoed the excitement, stating, "This partnership signifies a profound shift in redefining the insurance landscape. It empowers us to deliver unmatched value to our clients, facilitating a simplified and expedited digital journey without risky core PAS replacements."

This dynamic partnership between Newgen and InsureMO signifies a powerful fusion of expertise and innovation, poised to redefine the future of the insurance industry. Stay tuned for a new era of efficiency, agility, and unparalleled digital transformation.

About InsureMO

InsureMO is a globally recognized leader in insurance infrastructure solutions, offering an extensive portfolio of over 5000+ pre-built products, 2000 insurance APIs, and 1000 non-insurance services. Facilitating the processing of over $25 billion in GWP annually for over 300 global carriers and an expansive network of 6000+ distribution channels spanning 40+ countries, InsureMO empowers insurers, underwriting agencies, brokers, and affinity partners to embark on seamless digital transformations without perturbing their existing legacy policy administration systems.

About Newgen

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and many use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

