New Vehicle Displays, Experiences And Activations To Take Place During 2019 LA Auto Show

"Los Angeles is all about car culture as well as fun and creative ways to get from point A to point B. Visitors to this year's show can expect to see the latest vehicle debuts as well as the newest designs from their favorite auto manufacturers alongside innovative and interactive experiences," said Lisa Kaz, CEO of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA™. "Every year, we commit to offering a wide variety of displays and activations at the LA Auto Show. There's always something for everyone – whether you're attending for the first time or returning for another visit."

Confirmed showcases and experiences include (but are not limited to):

Hyundai Racing Challenge : Hyundai invites attendees to join in the excitement of competing in the Hyundai Racing Challenge located in the South Hall Lobby, where show-goers can test their virtual driving skills in Hyundai's racing simulation.

: Hyundai invites attendees to join in the excitement of competing in the Hyundai Racing Challenge located in the South Hall Lobby, where show-goers can test their virtual driving skills in Hyundai's racing simulation. Free Test Drives : Visitors to the Los Angeles Auto Show will be able to test drive new vehicles from brands including Acura, Chrysler, Fiat, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln , Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

: Visitors to the Los Angeles Auto Show will be able to test drive new vehicles from brands including Acura, Chrysler, Fiat, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, , Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen. LEGO : Guests of the LA Auto Show will be able to experience hands-on building at the show's first-ever LEGO booth, which will honor the beloved car culture of Los Angeles . A major highlight of the booth will be the life-size LEGO Bugatti Chiron, a 1:1 replica of the real-life automobile made entirely of LEGO Technic bricks and elements. Other LEGO building experiences and details will be announced closer to the show.

: Guests of the LA Auto Show will be able to experience hands-on building at the show's first-ever LEGO booth, which will honor the beloved car culture of . A major highlight of the booth will be the life-size LEGO Bugatti Chiron, a 1:1 replica of the real-life automobile made entirely of LEGO Technic bricks and elements. Other LEGO building experiences and details will be announced closer to the show. Lexus Customs : Lexus will be stacked with an epic display of modified vehicles, prominently displayed in the Lexus Custom section of the show's atrium.

: Lexus will be stacked with an epic display of modified vehicles, prominently displayed in the Lexus Custom section of the show's atrium. Maroon Vault Studio : Maroon Vault Studio: Design is Maroon Vault Studio's lifestyle. Maroon Vault will be at this year's LA Auto Show with an array of products and resources for automotive designers & entrepreneurs.

: Maroon Vault Studio: Design is Maroon Vault Studio's lifestyle. Maroon Vault will be at this year's LA Auto Show with an array of products and resources for automotive designers & entrepreneurs. Smacircle : Smacircle S1, the world's most compact and lightweight eBike, provides an ideal solution for "FIRST MILE - LAST MILE" transportation. Weighing only 15.4 pounds, the S1 can easily be folded in five simple steps into a small backpack and carried wherever and whenever.

: Smacircle S1, the world's most compact and lightweight eBike, provides an ideal solution for "FIRST MILE - LAST MILE" transportation. Weighing only 15.4 pounds, the S1 can easily be folded in five simple steps into a small backpack and carried wherever and whenever. Trans Am Worldwide: Trans Am Worldwide, the exclusive manufacturer of the modern Trans Am and recently featured on the Discovery Channel, will unveil their 50th Anniversary Edition Trans Am along with a 1000hp Super Duty Trans Am, one of only 50 ever made.

Additional activations and experiences plus vehicle debuts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Preceding the LA Auto Show, AutoMobility LA 2019 (Nov. 18 - 21) will also take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The four-day press and trade event brings together automotive and technology leaders to discuss the future of transportation, unveil new vehicles, and showcase the latest innovations in front of thousands of industry professionals and journalists from around the world. Many of the vehicles debuted during AutoMobility LA will be on display at the LA Auto Show following their unveiling.

For additional information on the LA Auto Show or AutoMobility LA, please visit LAAutoShow.com and AutoMobilityLA.com or follow @LAAutoShow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA™, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products, and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

FleishmanHillard

FH.LAAUTOSHOW.TEAM@fleishman.com

310-482-4270

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479829/Automobility_LA_and_LA_Auto_Show.jpg

Related Links

http://www.laautoshow.com



SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show