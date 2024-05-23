New Veeva Pulse Findings Show Connected Engagement Creates an Advantage as HCP Access Drops

With less than half of HCPs now accessible, coordinated engagement across sales, marketing, and medical makes the most of limited time

BARCELONA, Spain, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today unveiled the latest findings from its Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report. The analysis finds that healthcare professional (HCP) access has returned to its pre-pandemic state. Today, 45% of HCPs are accessible to biopharmas compared to 60% eighteen months ago, with half restricting engagement to three or fewer companies.

HCP Access Declined from 60% to 45% HCP Access Varies by Specialty and Channel

Despite access challenges, some field teams are extending HCP relationships by becoming one connected resource across sales, marketing, and medical to build more relevant and trusted relationships. This new connected engagement model coordinates touchpoints across channels and roles to continuously build on the last interaction, helping companies overcome access barriers. Commercial teams are evolving as valuable partners to HCPs, responding to their needs faster and improving treatment adoption.

"We need three things from the industry to get the right patient outcome: trustworthy, high-quality product information, scientific education for us as physicians, and research insights," said Dr. Vital Hevia, a urologist on Veeva's HCP Advisory Board. "Physicians must be continuously educated. Every interaction should inform the next communication."

The latest Veeva Pulse findings on HCP access reveal that:

Access drops but HCPs want to expand engagement channels: With 45% accessible to biopharmas compared to 60% in 2022, HCPs open to in-person and video engagement with field teams increase in share of overall access compared to prior years.

Half of accessible HCPs meet with three or fewer companies. Access also varies significantly across specialties with nearly 30% of those in internal medicine, oncology, psychiatry, and urology restricting access to just one company.

Connected engagement breaks through: Coordinated engagement models where sales, marketing, and medical teams work together as a single resource are extending conversations with HCPs and increasing treatment adoption. From educating key experts before launch and leveraging compliant chat to share relevant content during meetings, to synchronizing field activity with digital advertising, biopharmas are strengthening engagement and improving outcomes.

"Despite a drop in HCP access, digital and in-person touchpoints seamlessly coordinated across sales, marketing, and medical teams are proving to give biopharmas an advantage in the field," said Aaron Bean, vice president of Veeva commercial business consulting, Europe. "Companies focused on relevance and real-time communication, instead of reach and frequency, will pave the way for more impactful customer conversations that benefit patients."

About the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report

Analyzing over 600 million HCP interactions and activities annually from more than 80% of commercial biopharma field teams worldwide, the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report is the largest industry benchmark of its kind on HCP engagement. The analysis compiles real-time transactional data recorded in Veeva CRM and Veeva data products to deliver a view of engagement activity across life sciences. Indexed by Veeva quarterly, the data will help companies effectively and accurately benchmark performance to set the right, actionable goals for continued growth and impact.

Additional Information

