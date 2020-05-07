New Tool Kickstarts Global Business After COVID-19

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB today launched www.openupforbusiness.com website to provide people with free access to accurate and real-time information on virus restrictions so they can plan their next business or family trip. This is the first interactive mapping tool to help viewers see which COVID-19 restrictions apply to specific countries and is available to embed on other sites free of charge.

"Safeture has access to a ton of critical data, so it makes sense for us to package it together and make it free to the world," said Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture. "Countries are slowly beginning to ease restrictions, so it is critical businesses, and families have accurate information so they can safely plan for their next trips. It was important for us to provide this interactive map for free and make the coding available for embedding on other sites to help the world get back on its feet and open up for business."

We now have a full global pandemic forcing the world into lockdown. But each country and even regions, have their own approach to lockdown restrictions, making it difficult to keep track of the range of rules. Slowly, the world is easing its restrictions, and Safeture's free tool gathers all the available restrictions data from around the world and collects it all on one interactive map, which is the first of its kind in the world.

According to the OECD, the global economy misses out on around USD25 billion if the economic output decreases 10 percent each day under the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The map includes information about area lockdowns, quarantine measures, flight restrictions, school closures, and links to more information. The data is continuously monitored and updated by Safeture analysis team, a critical step since each day, there are enough updates to fill a 1,000-page book, equivelant to Tolkien's Lord of the Rings.

The more people that get access to this information to make the right decisions, the faster the economy can begin to recover. Let us open up for business.

As a service to any other media owner, we have made the COVID-19 restrictions map available to embed on another site, free of charge.

