VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has published its April 2026 Trading Highlights report. The top 10 new tokens averaged a 2,341% peak gain (1.6x March's figure), new token volume per user climbed 46% month-over-month, and TradFi futures volume per user rose 55% as easing US-Iran tensions sent traders into precious metals and energy futures.

New Tokens Average at 2,341%, TradFi Futures Volume Climbs 55%: MEXC April Report

Three tokens led the highest-gain ranking, each from a different sector. PROS topped the list at +5,433% on RWA, GENIUS hit +4,718% on the DeFi track, and IPEPE combined Meme and AI for +3,500%. Neither PROS nor IPEPE appeared in the trading-volume top 10, showing that April's outsized returns weren't confined to the most-traded tickers.

ETH carried the active end of the market and claimed 4 of the top 10 spots by trading volume, roughly 59% of the Top 10 total. ASTEROID and FLORK kept the Meme run going on ETH, BLEND covered the reputation data layer, and AI took the decentralized AI infrastructure slot.

The remaining six tokens spread to BSC (GENIUS), ARB (CHIP), BASE (OPG), SOL (UNC and BULL), and MEZO.

On the TradFi side, US-Iran tensions eased early in the month, oil prices pulled back sharply, and rate expectations moved gold and equities. Against that backdrop, users moved beyond crypto and used the same accounts to trade commodity and equity futures.

XAUT, SILVER, USOIL, and UKOIL took the top four spots in TradFi futures volume. Precious metals XPD and PAXG also made the top ten, alongside stock indices SPX500 and JP225 and US equities TESLA and NVIDIA.

EUR took first place in TradFi spot volume with a 98% MoM jump and held 57% of Top 10 spot volume. Gold (XAUT and PAXG combined) held another 35%, so a single foreign currency and a single asset accounted for over 90% of the spot top 10.

"April was a month of recalibration," said Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC. "Users moved across Meme, AI infrastructure, and BTCFi within weeks, then shifted toward gold and oil futures as the geopolitical picture changed. The role of a platform like MEXC is to make those transitions fast, cost-efficient, and seamless, while ensuring the next major market narrative is already accessible when momentum begins."

On the promotional side, Airdrop+ changed to a curated model this month and ran 14 events on new tokens, including GENIUS, MEZO, ENM, and KAG. The GENIUS event paid up to 1,000 USDT per user for basic deposit and trading tasks, a low-cost entry point for a token that hit a +4,718% peak gain during the month.

Launchpool added a BTC staking pool to its existing MX option, so holders who don't actively trade can earn new token rewards from idle BTC. New users on EMBLEM saw APRs as high as 207% under the new design.

The full report, with detailed breakdowns of new token performance, TradFi contract rankings, and promotional activity, is available here.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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