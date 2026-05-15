New ticket categories and more ways to experience the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as race week takes shape

Four-day ticket unlocks four nights of concerts and access to nine landmark Abu Dhabi attractions, totaling an estimated AED 2,200 in complimentary experiences

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The F1 season has resumed and the championship is gaining momentum again ahead of its December finale at Yas Marina Circuit. With anticipation building for what could be another decisive showdown, the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has expanded its ticket offering with the premium 16/360 experience now on sale and a new three-day Abu Dhabi Hill ticket available from AED 995. Further ticket categories and additional hospitality options will be announced in the coming weeks.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix adds new ticket packages as race week takes shape

This addition extends a wide ticket portfolio, including General Admission, Grandstands, and Hospitality, with a variety of vantage points and premium options available for fans to experience the spectacular conclusion of the F1 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit from 3-6 December.

Making its debut at the 2025 race, 16/360 is one of the most distinctive hospitality experiences in Formula 1. Positioned inside the track, near Turn 16, it offers 360-degree views and unobstructed sightlines across the main straight, Turns 6, 7, 15, and 16, and the finish line. Guests can move between open-air terraces and a central courtyard, each offering a different perspective of the circuit, alongside guest DJs, signature bars, and evolving menus.

Abu Dhabi Hill is the most accessible way to experience the Grand Prix, with a relaxed, open-air setting, sweeping track views, and roaming access throughout race week. The new three-day package, priced from AED 995, includes qualifying and the season finale, alongside access to fan zones and three nights of After-Race concerts on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The value extends further with ticket inclusions and special offers in every ticket, with four day ticket providing maximum benefits with complimentary access to nine Abu Dhabi's top destinations and four nights of headline concerts - totalling an estimated AED 2,200 in complimentary experiences.

Ticket holders can visit Yas Island's theme parks, including F1 fans favourite Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world's fastest rollercoaster as well as Yas Waterworld, and Seaworld Yas Island and Warner Bros. Five of the capital's landmark cultural destinations are also included: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena, Zayed National Museum, and Qasr Al Watan.

A defining part of the race weekend each year, ticket holders also get access to After-Race Concerts at Etihad park after the checkered flag. This year's line-up opens with Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson taking to the stage on Thursday night with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks

The 2025 edition sold out to a record 339,000 fans. Tickets for the 2026 event are on sale and. fans are encouraged to secure their preferred experience without delay.

For more information, visit abudhabigp.com

ABOUT THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

A standout fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since its inaugural race at Yas Marina Circuit on 30 October 2009, the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has served as the season finale since 2014. The race is renowned for its unique twilight format, remaining the only day-night Grand Prix on the calendar. The event sets benchmarks for fan experience, live entertainment and hospitality, with the 2025 event drawing record attendance of 339,000 and earning the F1 Promoter of the Year award.

More than a race, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix blends elite motorsport, music and culture in an iconic setting on Yas Island - the leading tourism and entertainment destination. The acclaimed Yaslam presented by e& entertainment programme features four nights of After-Race concerts and Official After-Parties, with electrifying performances of international stars wrapping up each day of the event at Etihad Park.

Offering unparalleled value and extending the fan experience far beyond the circuit, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket inclusions provide complimentary access to Abu Dhabi's premier attractions including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Seaworld Abu Dhabi, WarnerBros. Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, TeamLabs Phenomena and Qasr Al Watan.

This year's event will be the 18th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, taking place from Thursday, 3rd December to Sunday, 6th December. abudhabigp.com

ABOUT ETHARA

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills within the live entertainment industry. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Conference Centre, and, through its OVG Middle East venture, Zayed Sports City, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and House of Sustainability. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

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