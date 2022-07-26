New Therapeutics Options in Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline as 120+ Key Companies are Working on Drug Profiles | DelveInsight

Rise in prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, increase in demand for rheumatoid arthritis drugs, the entry of biosimilar drugs, the surge in geriatric population are the key factors driving the development of potential treatment of Rheumatoid arthritis. Major key players include Taisho Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, SinoMab, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, RemeGen, GlaxoSmithKline, Modern Biosciences, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, and others.

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline rheumatoid arthritis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the rheumatoid arthritis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's rheumatoid arthritis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 120 + pipeline therapies for rheumatoid arthritis treatment.

Key rheumatoid arthritis companies such as Taisho Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, SinoMab, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, RemeGen, GlaxoSmithKline, Modern Biosciences, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, Akros Pharma, Hanlim Pharm, Galapagos NV, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Aclaris Therapeutics, Abivax, AbbVie, Synact Pharma, Gilead sciences, Mesoblast, Rottapharm Biotech, Eli Lilly and Company, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Abcentra, Cyxone, Yungjin Pharm. Co., Ltd. Taiho Pharmaceutical, Oscotec Inc., Pfizer, Janssen Research & Development, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., KLUS Pharma Inc., Revolo Biotherapeutics, Lynk Pharmaceuticals, Beijing Baylx Biotech, Hope Biosciences, Kangstem Biotech, Celltex Therapeutics, I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., Synermore Biologics Co., Ltd, Oryn Therapeutics, Arthrogen, Bayer, Amgen, Draconis Pharma, Biozeus, Landos Biopharma, Imcyse, Kymera Therapeutics, RedHill Biopharma, 4D Pharma, CV6 Therapeutics, VYNE Therapeutics, MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Brickell Biotech Inc, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Almirall, Standigm, Metrion Biosciences, Jnana Therapeutics, Silo Pharma, SFA Therapeutics, Neutrolis Therapeutics, Ahead Therapeutics, Fresenius Kabi, Kidswell Bio, BioXpress Therapeutics, CinnaGen, Alvotech, Hetero Biopharma, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, mAbxience, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Enosi Therapeutics, and others are evaluating novel rheumatoid arthritis treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising rheumatoid arthritis pipeline therapies in various stages of development includes TS152, HS-016, SM03, SHR0302, RC18, Otilimab, NI-0101, MBS2320, KN019, JTE-051, Interleukin 2, HL237, GLPG3970, Elsubrutinib, CKD-506, Branebrutinib, AZD9567, ATI-450, ABX464, ABBV 3373, ABBV 154, AP1189, F8IL10, AMT-101, GS-9876, CR 6086, LY 3462817, KPL-404, Orticumab, Rabeximod, YRA 1909, VIB4920, Varicella Zoster Vaccine, TAS5315, SKI-O-703, SAN-300, PF-06650833, Nipocalimab, CF-101, A223, IRL 201805, LNK 01001, PRTX-100, hUC-MSC infusion, HB-adMSC, LABP-104, VAY736, TJ003234 , SYN060, GS-5718, PF-06835375, Nivolumab, MH004, ORTD-1, ART-I02, FB704A, Amilo 5MER, CKD-374 , CFZ-533, BAY 1830839, AMG 570, JNJ-4703, CT-P47, BZ068, Invossa, LABP-69, ICM-203-R, NX-5948, KT-474 , Clarithromycin/clofazimine/rifabutin (RHB-104), Research programme: small molecule TYK2 inhibitors, MRx0006, CV6 1271, VYN201, MYMD-1, BBI 02, Research Programme: Immune mediated diseases, Foralumab, SPU-21, SFA002, NTR-441, Research programme: autoimmune disease therapeutics, AT_1001, MSB11456, MabionCD20, DMB-3113, GB232, GBS 005, TX17, BX 2922, Cinnora, AVT02, MYL-1401A, and others.

In July 2022, Enosi Therapeutics, announced a partnership with Danuo Science Group, based in Hong Kong, to further develop two products currently in Enosi's pipeline for Greater China. Enosi's Growth Factor Trap (EN-2000 Program) and TNFR1 Blocker (EN-1000 Program) were licensed as part of the partnership. Both programs have the potential to be used as cross-over drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. EN-2000 blocks inflammatory growth factors that drive cancer and rheumatoid arthritis while EN-1000 is a specific blocker of TNFR1, which Enosi believes may be useful in treating autoimmune disease.

In February 2022, Biogen Inc. and Xbrane Biopharma AB announced that they have entered into a commercialization and license agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Xcimzane™, a preclinical monoclonal antibody that is a proposed biosimilar referencing CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol).

In June 2022, Biogen Inc. and Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. presented positive Phase III data for BIIB800 (BAT1806), a biosimilar candidate referencing. The double-blind 52-week Phase III study randomized 621 patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis to receive either BIIB800 or the reference tocilizumab administered intravenously every 4 weeks at a dose of 8 mg/kg for the first 24 weeks. Data from the Phase III comparative clinical trial demonstrated that the investigational biosimilar candidate BIIB800 has equivalent efficacy and comparable safety and immunogenicity profile to the reference tocilizumab product.

In June 2022, Revolo Biotherapeutics announced that it was awarded an Innovative Medicines Designation, or Innovation Passport, from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its immune-resetting drug candidate, '1805, for the treatment of patients with moderately to severely active Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). In February 2022, Revolo Biotherapeutics secured approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to initiate two Phase II trials of its autoimmune disease drug candidate '1805. One of the trials will enrol moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients while another Phase II trial will have individuals with non-infectious, active, intermediate, or posterior uveitis or panuveitis.

In December 2021, Theramex, entered into an agreement with Enzene Biosciences Limited to develop, register, and commercialize a biosimilar drug of Roche's reference medicine RoActemra (Tocilizumab). Tocilizumab, in combination with Methotrexate (MTX), is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. It is planned to be commercialized from 2026 in Europe, the UK, Switzerland, and Australia.

Obefazimod is an oral, first-in-class, small molecule being developed by Abivax in Phase II stage of development. Obefazimod generated promising pre-clinical data from collagen-induced arthritis animal models that were the basis for moving into the Phase IIa clinical trial in rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Zunsemetinib, an Investigational Oral MK2 Inhibitor, is being developed by Aclaris Therapeutics. Aclaris initiated study activities and began activating sites in December 2021 in the following two studies: ATI-450-RA-202: Phase IIb clinical trial of zunsemetinib in subjects with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This is Aclaris' second Phase II clinical trial of zunsemetinib in subjects with moderate to severe RA and is primarily designed to assess the efficacy of multiple doses of zunsemetinib to aid in the selection of an optimal dose to progress in future development.

The rheumatoid arthritis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage rheumatoid arthritis products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the rheumatoid arthritis pipeline landscape.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Overview

Rheumatoid arthritis is classified as an autoimmune disorder. It occurs when the immune system, which is supposed to defend, malfunctions and begins to attack our own tissues. It causes inflammation in the lining of the joints (the synovium). As a result, joints may become red, warm, swollen, and painful, which are common rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. The exact rheumatoid arthritis causes are still unknown.

Rheumatoid arthritis can be difficult to detect in its early stages since the early signs and symptoms are similar to those of many other diseases. There is no single blood test or physical finding that can validate the rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis.

Rheumatoid arthritis has no known cure. However, rheumatoid arthritis clinical trials show that remission of symptoms is more frequent when rheumatoid arthritis treatment with disease-modifying antirheumatic medicines started early (DMARDs).

A snapshot of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA TS152 Taisho Pharmaceutical Preregistration Tumour necrosis factor alpha inhibitor Subcutaneous SM03 SinoMab Phase III CD22 antigen inhibitor Intravenous SHR0302 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Phase III Janus kinase 1 inhibitor Oral RC18 RemeGen Phase III B cell activating factor inhibitor Subcutaneous Otilimab GlaxoSmithKline Phase III Granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor antagonist Subcutaneous ATI-450 Aclaris Therapeutics Phase II Toll-like receptor 4 antagonist Oral MBS2320 Modern Biosciences Phase II Tumour necrosis factor alpha inhibitor Oral PF-06651600 Pfizer Phase II Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Janus kinase 3 inhibitors Oral Obefazimod Abivax Phase II MicroRNA stimulants; Rev gene product inhibitors; RNA cap-binding protein modulators Oral ABBV-154 AbbVie Phase II Glucocorticoid receptor modulators Subcutaneous Branebrutinib Bristol Myers Squibb Phase II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral KPL-404 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Phase II CD40 antigen inhibitors Subcutaneous ORTD-1 Oryn Therapeutics Phase I Defensin modulators; Immunomodulators Subcutaneous MRx0006 4D pharma plc. Precllinical Bacteria replacements Oral LABP-69 Landos Biopharma, Inc Preclinical PLXDC2 agonist Oral BZ068 Biozeus Preclinical Fibroblast growth factor modulators; T lymphocyte inhibitors Oral

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Assessment

The rheumatoid arthritis pipeline report proffers an integral view of rheumatoid arthritis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-ocular, Intra-articular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Ophthalmic, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-ocular, Intra-articular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Ophthalmic, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Interleukin 6 inhibitor, Tumour necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor, CD22 antigen inhibitor, Janus kinase 1 inhibitor, B cell activating factor inhibitor, Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor antagonist, Toll-like receptor 4 antagonist, Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Fibroblast growth factor modulators; T lymphocyte inhibitors, Bacteria replacements.

Key Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies: Taisho Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, SinoMab, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, RemeGen, GlaxoSmithKline, Modern Biosciences, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, Akros Pharma, Hanlim Pharm, Galapagos NV, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Aclaris Therapeutics, Abivax, AbbVie, Synact Pharma, Gilead sciences, Mesoblast, Rottapharm Biotech, Eli Lilly and Company, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Abcentra, Cyxone, Yungjin Pharm. Co., Ltd. Taiho Pharmaceutical, Oscotec Inc., Pfizer, Janssen Research & Development, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., KLUS Pharma Inc., Revolo Biotherapeutics, Lynk Pharmaceuticals, Beijing Baylx Biotech, Hope Biosciences, Kangstem Biotech, Celltex Therapeutics, I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., Synermore Biologics Co., Ltd, Oryn Therapeutics, Arthrogen, Amgen, Biozeus, Landos Biopharma, Imcyse, Kymera Therapeutics, RedHill Biopharma, 4D Pharma, CV6 Therapeutics, VYNE Therapeutics, MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Brickell Biotech Inc, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Almirall, Standigm, Metrion Biosciences, Jnana Therapeutics, Silo Pharma, SFA Therapeutics, Neutrolis Therapeutics, Ahead Therapeutics, Fresenius Kabi, Kidswell Bio, BioXpress Therapeutics, CinnaGen, Alvotech, Hetero Biopharma, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, mAbxience, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Enosi Therapeutics, and others

Key Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Therapies: TS152, HS-016, SM03, SHR0302, RC18, Otilimab, NI-0101, MBS2320, KN019, JTE-051, Interleukin 2, HL237, GLPG3970, Elsubrutinib, CKD-506, Branebrutinib, AZD9567, ATI-450, ABX464, ABBV 3373, ABBV 154, AP1189, F8IL10, AMT-101, GS-9876, CR 6086, LY 3462817, KPL-404, Orticumab, Rabeximod, YRA 1909, VIB4920, Varicella Zoster Vaccine, TAS5315, SKI-O-703, SAN-300, PF-06650833, Nipocalimab, CF-101, A223, IRL 201805, LNK 01001, PRTX-100, hUC-MSC infusion, HB-adMSC, LABP-104, VAY736, TJ003234 , SYN060, GS-5718, PF-06835375, Nivolumab, MH004, ORTD-1, ART-I02, FB704A, Amilo 5MER, CKD-374 , CFZ-533, BAY 1830839, AMG 570, JNJ-4703, CT-P47, BZ068, Invossa, LABP-69, ICM-203-R, NX-5948, KT-474 , Clarithromycin/clofazimine/rifabutin (RHB-104), Research programme: small molecule TYK2 inhibitors, MRx0006, CV6 1271, VYN201, MYMD-1, BBI 02, Research Programme: Immune mediated diseases, Foralumab, SPU-21, SFA002, NTR-441, Research programme: autoimmune disease therapeutics, AT_1001, MSB11456, MabionCD20, DMB-3113, GB232, GBS 005, TX17, BX 2922, Cinnora, AVT02, MYL-1401A, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 SM03: Sinomab 8. Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Branebrutinib: Bristol Myers Squibb 9. Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 ORTD-1: Oryn Therapeutics 10. Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

