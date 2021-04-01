New Technologies Improving Sturdiness of Architectural Glass to Bolster Growth of the Decorative Glass Market, Rising Number of Smart City and Smart Home Projects to Pave Way for New Revenue Streams: TMR

- New technologies have aided in the improvement of the robustness and longevity of architectural glasses, including decorative versions

- Growing government interest on modernization, an increase in the number of smart city and smart home initiatives, and technological innovations are all driving demand for decorative glass

ALBANY, N.Y., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interiors of homes, restaurants, and hotels feature decorative glass. Glass dividers, decorative windows, suspended glass walls, and glass skylights and are all manifestations of decorative glass. Decorative glass is used in housing applications to help build a healthy and comfortable living environment. As a result, decorative glass is frequently utilized to reduce glare and heat, enhance décor, provide protection, enhance natural lighting, or filter out outside noise. Windows, partitions, racks, cabinets, stairwells, balconies, and doors are only a few examples of where it is used in the home. Such extensive use of these glasses are estimated to foster expansion of the global decorative glass market in the years to come.

The demand for decorative glass is being fuelled by a rise in the number of smart home and smart city ventures. In addition to that, technological advancements are also estimated to play an important role in propelling growth of the market in the years to come. The numerous protection and privacy benefits provided by decorative glass tend to push the sale of decorative glass across the globe.

The global decorative glass market is predicted to hit a market value of around US$ 8.7 Bn by the end of 2030 because of the above-mentioned factors and increased investments in innovations. Decorative glasses are becoming more common in both residential and commercial properties around the world, and current trends indicate that this trend will continue during the forecast timeframe. To gain a competitive advantage in the current decorative glass business environment, market players are increasingly concentrating on

Key Findings of Market Report

Technological Innovations to Help Decorative Glass Gather Popularity

In the coming years, technological innovations together with research and development activities are expected to play a key role in driving the demand for decorative glass. Although market players are likely to continue to gather competitive advantage over one another, innovation is likely to be driven by research and development activities in terms of pricing. Furthermore, as demand for power efficiency grows, players in the global decorative glass market are mainly concentrating on developing sophisticated or smart glass made out of high quality ingredients.

Amongst the most commonly used decorative glass forms is frosted glass. The popularity of frosted glass is growing, as this decorative glass style provides needed privacy while also improving the attractiveness of interiors. Back-painted glass has grown in popularity in the decorative glass industry in recent years, due to its versatility in applications such as wall panels, shelves, and cabinets. Back-painted decorative glass's humidity tolerance and user convenience are predicted to be major factors likely to fuel growth of the global decorative glass market in the coming years. Storefronts, hospitals, airports, and various public areas are increasingly using decorative glasses.

Emission of Harmful GHG to Restrict Growth of the Market in the Near Future

Manufacturing of glass is a energy-intensive and high-temperature process that generates combustion by-products such as sulphur dioxide, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen oxides. It also allows atmospheric nitrogen to be oxidised at high temperatures. As a result, glass production is a considerable source of greenhouse gases (GHG), especially carbon dioxide (CO2). The use of recycled cullet or glass, process energy efficacy, the form of fossil fuel utilised, and the type of glass utilized all have a direct impact on GHG emissions. Low levels of metals like lead and cadmium and particulate matter (PM) can also be present in furnace emissions. In addition to that, o ther metals, such as arsenic, can also be present in certain types of glass. Melting furnaces account for around 80% to 90% of overall pollutant emissions into the atmosphere from a glass manufacturing plant. As a result, the global decorative glass market is expected to be hampered by the environmental impact of glass manufacturing. The average rate of accident or disease in the glass manufacturing industry is greater than in any other manufacturing industry.

Decorative Glass Market: Growth Drivers

Decorative glass is find utilization in housing applications to assist build a pleasant and comfortable living environment. As a result, decorative glass is used to reduce glare and heat, enhance décor, filter out outside noise, provide protection, and improve natural lighting.

Advancements in technology have played a critical role in strengthening the durability and longevity of architectural glasses like decorative glass, resulting in an enormous rise in decorative glass demand during the last few years.

Global Decorative Glass Market: Key Competitors

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Bendheim, Guardian Glass LLC

Qingdao REXI Industries Co., Ltd

Nam Heng Safety Glass Sdn. Bhd.

Global Decorative Glass Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Single Glass

Laminated Glass

Application

Partitions

Stairs

Wall Cladding

Windows

End Use

Residential

Commercial

