New Tealium Global Partner Network Launches Today

All-new network spotlights top implementation services and technology integrations to deliver greater flexibility and business value for customers.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium, the largest independent customer data platform (CDP), announced the Tealium Global Partner Network which creates simple, direct access for Tealium's clients to thousands of agency and technology partners including Meta, Google, AWS, Capgemini, Accenture and Publicis Sapient.

In the wake of the pandemic, many businesses are evaluating CDPs to help deliver relevant experiences to their customers, re-prioritize high quality data collection and integrate that data across their channels. The Tealium Global Partner Network takes businesses' implemented tools to the next level so teams can access a wider range of data types, reduce costs and ultimately improve experiences.

For example, TUI Group, a travel company with more than 20 million global customers, experienced a six percent decrease in cost-per-booking, a 29 percent increase in conversions and an eighteen percent increase in return-on-ad-spend after the early adoption of Tealium's Meta Conversion API, accessible through the Tealium Global Partner Network. This multi-faceted approach to expediting clients' business outcomes differentiates Tealium from others in the forecasted $15.3 billion CDP industry.

"Tealium's open-platform philosophy supports our customers' varying technology choices. As the most flexible CDP, if Tealium doesn't do it, a partner certainly does," said Matthew Gray, global vice president of partnerships at Tealium. "This launch allows our customers to easily connect with those tested and proven partners we trust to perform."

AJ Dalal, group vice president of data strategy and consulting for digital business transformation company Publicis Sapient, shares this view. "A CDP is a core component of our clients' modern audience architecture and brings marketing, analytics and IT requirements together to innovate at scale," he said. "For example, we pass advanced journey analytics to the platform to gauge the performance of different audiences for cohort analysis and marketing ROI. Tealium easily integrates with our clients' disparate martech architecture and road maps so innovation is not constrained by any one vendor."

Furthering its market reach, the Tealium Global Partner Network will continue its expansion to partners following multiple successful implementations and who are committed to optimizing their customers' software and outcomes.

Ways to get involved:

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies.

For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

About TUI Group

Visit www.TUIGroup.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Lauren Snedden, Corporate Communications

Lauren.Snedden@Tealium.com

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20141023/153880LOGO

Related Links

http://www.tealium.com



SOURCE Tealium