New SUV of Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co 01, showcasing premium is standard

For Lynk & Co 01, only selected trim levels are available, so the full range of premium experience of Lynk & Co will be within your reach without extra expense and efforts. Whatever trim level you choose for your Lynk & Co 01, it will offer occupants such superior mobility experience as leather seats, Harman Infinity TM Audio, AQS, panorama sunroof, while you would not make compromises on premium mobility.

Concentrating on the unique design philosophy "Mega-city Contrast" which is at the forefront of global aesthetics and urban fashion, Lynk & Co 01 provides innovative urban matrix air-inlet grille and a lighting system combining "Aurora Borealis" LED daytime running lights, "Energy Cube" LED Crystal Taillight and separated LED headlights, reflecting individuality of young urbanites.

The intelligent connectivity brought by Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, the wireless charging function, together with the strong powertrain, 218/160 Horsepower & 2.0 T4 EVO-8AT engine and well-tuned chassis, create awesome driving experience and show the brand's mission of "Changing Mobility Forever".

Lynk & Co 01 provides all-round protections for you and your beloved ones. With the advanced safety structure, air-purifying cabin, L2 + intelligent driving assistance system and 20 ADAS, every tour with Lynk & Co 01 would be hassle free.

Over the past 5 years, Lynk & Co has been acknowledged by over 700,000 users around the globe. In 2021, Lynk & Co entered Kuwait market and will embark on its journey to other Gulf countries soon.

