New Study Uncovers Key Advances in Skin Longevity Research

New Scientific Findings from Oriflame Highlight Oripeptide-3's Role in Skin Longevity

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Oriflame reveals that Oripeptide-3, the powerhouse bioactivating technology behind Novage+ skincare range, positively impacts skin longevity.

Oripeptide-3 combines three purified peptides to boost cell energy, antioxidant protection and collagen production. It increases cell energy, reduces DNA and protein damage, and reactivates skin's defences, improving firmness, elasticity and wrinkles.

This latest research has found that Oripeptide-3 has a direct effect on five major Hallmarks of Ageing:

Cellular senescence Genomic instability Loss of proteostasis Mitochondrial dysfunction Disabled microautophagy

Oriflame's Novage+ utilises Oripeptide-3 's powerful effects in its serums to enhance skin's longevity: preserving cellular function, improving waste removal and supporting skin's natural repair processes for more resilient, revitalised skin.

Lene Visdal-Johnsen PhD, Director Scientific Research & Innovation, Oriflame R&D, explains, "Ageing is not a single event but a collection of interconnected biological processes in every cell of our body. The fundamental 'Hallmarks of Ageing' provide a framework for understanding how our cells and tissues, including skin, change over time. By targeting the root causes of ageing, we can go beyond surface treatments to extend skin's youth at a cellular level."

For almost two decades, Oriflame has been at the forefront of skin longevity research, pushing the boundaries of youth extension and anti-ageing skincare. These latest findings on Oripeptide-3's impact on these Hallmarks herald a new chapter on that journey – demystifying why and how skin ages to slow the process and further cement the lasting impact NovAge+ has in prolonging skin's vitality and beauty.

Integrative Beauty – Where longevity science meets beauty & wellbeing

Integrative Beauty at Oriflame unites beauty, health and lifestyle personalised to individual biology. It is powered by science: evidence-based, clinically validated and technology enhanced, addressing ageing root causes with the aim to ultimately reverse it. Oriflame brings specialists in skin biology, biotechnology and phytochemistry together with registered dietitians, nutritionists and nutritional scientists to drive product innovation. The focus is on uncovering critical insights within longevity, hormonal ageing, neuroscience and the microbiome with the needs of the consumer at the core.

About Oriflame

As a globally renowned beauty and wellbeing company, Oriflame has empowered individuals since 1967 through its diverse portfolio of high-quality, innovative, and sustainable beauty and wellbeing products. It operates in over 60 markets.

