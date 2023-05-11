New Study Reveals Booming Growth in the Global Athletic Tape Market, the Industry is Set to Reach $943.32 Million in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the athletic tape market will grow at a CAGR of 8.41% from 2022-2028.

Athletic Tape Market
Browse In-Depth TOC on the Athletic Tape Market    

124 - Tables            
134 - Charts            
277 – Pages       

The athletic tapes market is closely associated with the sports field and related sports injuries. Sports injuries are common, but the changing way of managing and caring for sports injuries with taping methods significantly impacts the athletic tapes market. As sports and fitness evolve rapidly after the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for athletic tapes is expected to increase. Due to the increasing concern about health and fitness after the pandemic, people are shifting toward physical fitness. Sports, gyms, cycling, and exercise effectively maintain health. The growing number of sports populations and associated injuries are two major factors that fuel the market growth.

The emerging Olympics and regional and national level sports competitions are expected to deliver market growth opportunities.

Athletic Tape Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 943.32 Million

Market Size (2022)

USD 581.10 Million

CAGR (2022-2028)

8.41 %

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Format, Type, Application, Distribution Channels, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East &
Africa

Market Dynamics
  • Worldwide Increasing Sport Injuries
  • The Rising Demand for Athletic Tapes in Preserving Posture
    and Balance
  • Increasing Athletic Population

Europe is one of the leading regions which has a high population engaged in sports. In addition, ongoing promotional activities by government organizations for sports and improving physical activities for healthy lifestyles drive attention toward sports. Recently, European Weeks of Sports promoted an active and healthy lifestyle for millions of people in Europe and at the global level. It is expected to increase the athletic population of the country, with more than 12 million in the future. European Week of Sports 2022 connects with around 40 countries in regions and 43 sports partners. It is expected to connect more than 13 million people and more than 10 million participants in the region. In the event, Europe organized around 32,869 events across the region.

The European athletic tapes market will reach more than $285 million by 2028. According to Eurostat Report 2021, over 44% of the European Union population practiced some physical activities at least once a week. Economic betterment and government schemes for athletes have boosted the athletic population. In addition, favorable government initiatives and policies that maximize economic benefits from sports are expected to drive the athletic population. Therefore, the demand for athletic tape is expected to boom in the European region.

Upcoming Sports Competitions Offer Opportunities for Vendors

Olympics games/sports are the major appealing sports and entertainment worldwide. Olympics games not only gather the various countries towards world sports development, but it positively influences the awareness towards sports and fitness. The excitement for the Olympic games and other international, national, and regional sports events accelerates participation in various competitions. The growing attention towards the Olympics and major sports events accelerates the athletic population growth. Sports injuries are common among athletes, which propel the demand for athletic tapes. In addition, for vendors, the Olympics and international sports competitions provide lucrative opportunities.

Olympics games and other sports competitions deliver promotional opportunities for sporting goods. Many sports associated with famous personalities are participating and involved in the Olympics or other contests. They can easily promote the athletic tapes solutions, and vendors can expect to achieve maximum sales of the products. Also, the competition for athletic tapes is significantly high due to the number of brands and other types of sports tapes available so that vendors can focus on product promotions and sponsorship strategies. These factors can attract more sporting adults and athletes to adopt athletic tapes to prevent and care for sport-associated injuries.

Key Company Profiles

  • 3M
  • Nitto Denko Corporation
  • Mueller Sports Medicine
  • SpiderTech
  • Cardinal Health
  • Essity
  • Healixon
  • Hangzhou Gspmed Medical Appliances Co. Ltd.
  • Jaybird & Mais
  • KT Tape
  • K-Active
  • LP Supports
  • Suzhou Medsport Products Co., Ltd
  • Performance Health (Cramer Products Inc)
  • Phiten
  • Presidium Athletics LLC
  • HARTMANN USA
  • WUXI BEYON MEDICAL PRODUCT CO., LTD
  • Scapa Group plc

Market Segmentation

Format

  • Roll Tape
  • Pre-Cut Tape

Type

  • Elastic
  • Non-Elastic

Application

  • Injury Prevention
  • Post Injury Management, Stabilization, & Rehabilitation
  • Chronic Issue & Pain Management

Distribution Channels

  • Sports Stores, Sports Clubs, Franchise, & Federations
  • Pharmacies & Drugs Stores
  • E-Commerce
  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, & Retail Stores

Geography

  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • The UK
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES 

3 RESEARCH PROCESS 

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE 

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION 

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS 

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS 

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS 

4.2 BASE YEAR 

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FORMAT 

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE 

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS 

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY 

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS 

5.1 KEY CAVEATS 

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION 

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION 

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE 

7 INTRODUCTION 

7.1 OVERVIEW 

8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 

8.1 OVERVIEW 

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS 

9.1 MARKET PLAYERS ADOPTING BUSINESS-DRIVING STRATEGIES 

9.2 ADVANCES IN ATHLETIC TAPES 

9.3 UPCOMING SPORTS COMPETITIONS OFFER OPPORTUNITIES FOR VENDORS 

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS 

10.1 INCREASING SPORTS INJURIES ACROSS GLOBE 

10.2 RISING DEMAND FOR ATHLETIC TAPES TO PRESERVE POSTURE AND BALANCE 

10.3 INCREASING ATHLETIC POPULATION 

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS 

11.1 PRESENCE OF ALTERNATIVES TO ATHLETIC TAPES 

11.2 LIMITATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH ATHLETIC TAPES 

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE 

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

12.1.1 FORMAT: SEGMENT INSIGHTS 

12.1.2 TYPE: SEGMENT INSIGHTS 

12.1.3 APPLICATION: SEGMENT INSIGHTS 

12.1.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS: SEGMENT INSIGHTS 

12.1.5 GEOGRAPHY: INSIGHTS 

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS 

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS 

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES 

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY 

13 FORMAT 

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

13.3 ROLL TAPES 

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

13.4 PRE-CUT TAPES 

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

14 TYPE 

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.3 ELASTIC 

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

14.4 NON-ELASTIC 

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

15 APPLICATION 

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.3 INJURY PREVENTION 

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

15.4 POST-INJURY MANAGEMENT, STABILIZATION, & REHABILITATION 

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

15.5 CHRONIC ISSUE AND PAIN MANAGEMENT 

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS 

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

16.3 SPORTS STORES, SPORTS CLUBS, FRANCHISES, & FEDERATIONS 

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

16.4 PHARMACIES & DRUG STORES 

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

16.5 E-COMMERCE 

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

16.6 SUPERMARKETS, HYPERMARKETS, & RETAIL STORES 

16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

16.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

17 GEOGRAPHY 

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

18 EUROPE 

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

18.3 FORMAT

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 TYPE

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 APPLICATION

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7 KEY COUNTRIES

18.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.6 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 NORTH AMERICA

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 FORMAT

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 TYPE

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 APPLICATION

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES

19.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

 20 APAC

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 FORMAT

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 TYPE

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 APPLICATION

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 KEY COUNTRIES

20.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 FORMAT

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 TYPE

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 APPLICATION

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7 KEY COUNTRIES

21.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 FORMAT

22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4 TYPE

22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5 APPLICATION

22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7 KEY COUNTRIES

22.7.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

23.2.1 3M

23.2.2 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

23.2.3 MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE

23.2.4 SPIDERTECH

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 3M

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 3M IN ATHLETIC TAPES MARKET

24.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

24.3 MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE

24.4 SPIDERTECH

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 CARDINAL HEALTH

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

25.2 ESSITY

25.3 HEALIXON

25.4 HANGZHOU GSPMED MEDICAL APPLIANCES CO. LTD.

25.5 JAYBIRD & MAIS

25.6 KT TAPE

25.7 K-ACTIVE

25.8 LP SUPPORTS

25.9 SUZHOU MEDSPORTS PRODUCTS

25.10 PERFORMANCE HEALTH (CRAMER PRODUCTS INC)

25.11 PHITEN

25.12 PRESIDIUM ATHLETICS LLC

25.13 HARTMANN USA

25.14 WUXI BEYON MEDICAL PRODUCT CO., LTD.

25.15 SCAPA GROUP PLC

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.2 MARKET BY FORMAT

27.3 MARKET BY TYPE

27.4 MARKET BY APPLICATION

27.5 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

27.6 FORMAT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.1 ROLL TAPES: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.2 PRE-CUT TAPES: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7 TYPE: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.1 ELASTIC: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.2 NON-ELASTIC: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8 APPLICATION: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8.1 INJURY PREVENTION: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8.2 POST-INJURY MANAGEMENT, STABILIZATION, & REHABILITATION: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8.3 CHRONIC ISSUE & PAIN MANAGEMENT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.1 SPORTS STORES, SPORTS CLUBS, FRANCHISES, & FEDERATIONS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.2 PHARMACIES & DRUG STORES: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.3 E-COMMERCE: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.4 SUPERMARKETS, HYPERMARKETS, & RETAIL STORES: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

