New Study Redefines Reconstructive Surgery

Innovative Dermal Template MatriDerm® by MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG Transforms Soft Tissue Reconstruction, Offering Economic and Medical Advantages to current clinical practice

BILLERBECK, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a study led by Prof. Dragu, Professor and Head of the Plastic Surgery Department at the University Medical Center in Dresden, Germany, the effectiveness of MatriDerm®, a dermal template manufactured by MedSkin Solutions Dr Suwelack, AG, has been demonstrated. The new publication, which marks a significant advancement in reconstructive surgery, highlights MatriDerm®'s role in reducing operating room (OR) time, avoiding flap surgery in up to 80% of cases, and eliminating donor site morbidities associated with traditional flap procedures.

Jason Gugliuzza, Vice President & Head of Medcare division, explains: "MatriDerm® has been engineered to support the body's natural healing process, providing a scaffold for cell ingrowth and skin regeneration. This not only accelerates recovery but also significantly reduces the need for more invasive and costly surgical interventions. This study is truly significant in not only impacting clinical practice but also underlines the economic benefits of MatriDerm®."

Economic and Medical Value of MatriDerm®

The economic implications of MatriDerm®'s application are profound. By reducing OR time and the necessity for flap surgeries, hospitals and healthcare facilities can allocate resources more efficiently, ultimately leading to cost savings and improved patient outcomes. Moreover, patients benefit from a reduction in the risk of complications that are typical for flap surgery and therefore a quicker return to their daily lives, underscoring MatriDerm®'s value in patient care.

Avoiding Flap Surgery and Donor Site Defects

Prof. Dragu, author of the manuscript, stated: "Flap surgery, while effective, comes with its own set of challenges, including donor site morbidity, extended recovery times and the need of major personnel resources. MatriDerm®'s ability to avoid complex flap surgery in most cases of this published specific morbid patient group represents a major shift in current treatment paradigms. This offers the patients a less invasive but comparable and successful reconstructive result."

Diana Ferro, CEO of Medskin Solutions Dr Suwelack, added: "MatriDerm® is not just a dermal matrix; it's a solution that addresses the multifaceted challenges of soft tissue reconstruction. Its economic and medical benefits align with our commitment to improving patient outcomes while supporting healthcare systems around the world."

About MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG

MedSkin Solutions Dr Suwelack, AG, is at the forefront of regenerative medicine, dedicated to developing innovative solutions that improve patient care and outcomes. With a focus on research and development, MedSkin Solutions Dr Suwelack, AG is committed to advancing healthcare through science and innovation.

For more information about MatriDerm® and MedSkin Solutions Dr Suwelack, AG, please visit:

matriderm.com/en

medskin-suwelack.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144068/4143182/MedSkin_Solutions_Logo.jpg