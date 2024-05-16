New Solana Presale Mega Dice Token Raises $1m, Rolls Out Season 2 of $2.25m Airdrop

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The presale of Mega Dice Token (DICE) , a new GameFi project, passed the $1 million funding milestone earlier on May 15.

Mega Dice Token Presale Structure and DICE Tokenomics

Mega Dice Token (DICE) has raised $1 million in its ongoing presale

Mega Dice Token presale allows contributors to purchase DICE tokens before their upcoming launch on the open market. Mega Dice's team has opted to structure the presale into 'stages', with each stage offering DICE tokens at a different price.

To participate, contributors must connect a wallet to Mega Dice Token's presale dashboard and swap SOL, ETH, or BNB for DICE. Once the presale ends, the purchased DICE tokens will be distributed directly to contributors' connected wallets.

When it comes to the project's tokenomics, it's worth noting that an allocation of 147 million DICE has been set aside for presale buyers — representing 35% of the total supply. A further 63 million DICE, accounting for 15% of the supply, will be deployed to provide liquidity once the token is listed on a DEX.

DICE Token Powers Mega Dice's Rewards & Benefits System

DICE is the native token of the Mega Dice online casino platform. While Mega Dice is already an established casino brand, the introduction of DICE is designed to enhance the experience.

A key draw of DICE is the opportunity for token holders to earn daily rewards based on the casino's performance; by staking their DICE tokens, holders receive a portion of the casino's profits.

The team has structured the reward scheme to allow the community to benefit from Mega Dice's platform's potential long-term growth.

As outlined in the project's whitepaper , DICE holders also gain access to exclusive rewards, bonuses, and limited-edition NFTs. In addition to this, DICE holders will also be able to use their tokens to get engaged with the casino platform.

Lastly, an upcoming referral program will allow token holders to earn a 25% revenue share for any new players they bring on board.

$2.25M Airdrop Campaign Fuels Community Growth

Adding to the interest around DICE is the $2.25 million airdrop campaign that the development team has planned for active casino players, the details of which have been clearly outlined on the token presale page.

This airdrop will be split across three seasons, each distributing $750,000 worth of DICE tokens. The first season kicks off the airdrop, rewarding players who stay active and hit a $5,000 wager volume within 21 days.

Season 2 allows players to earn DICE by wagering any supported cryptocurrency between the presale and the token's official launch. Finally, Season 3 brings it full circle — players can accrue more DICE by wagering $5,000 within 21 days of the token going live.

This airdrop campaign has driven Mega Dice's Telegram and Twitter communities to increase the number of followers: the Mega Dice Telegram channel now has 9,300 members, while the project's Twitter page has over 25,000 followers.

