CITYCON OYJ Stock exchange release 30 November 2023 at 19:10 hrs

HELSINKI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 2,774,398 new shares subscribed for in Citycon Oyj's directed share issue have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register today, on 30 November 2023. After the registration of the new shares, the total number of shares in the Company is 170,783,338 shares. The Company holds none of its own shares.



The new shares produce the right to dividends and other distribution of assets as well as other shareholder rights as of this registration date.



The new shares will be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 1 December 2023.



CITYCON OYJ

Further information:

Sakari Järvelä

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com