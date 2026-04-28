New shares of Bioretec Ltd registered with the trade register

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 28 April 2026 at 13:10 EEST

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

HELSINKI, Finland, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Bioretec Ltd ("Bioretec" or the "Company") has completed its rights issue (the "Offering"). Bioretec announced the final results of the Offering on 24 April 2026.

A total of 1,286,801,534 new shares (the "New Shares") subscribed for in the Offering and 24,196,337 new shares issued to Stephen Industries Inc Oy as underwriting fee pursuant to the underwriting commitment (the "Fee Shares") have been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office today on 28 April 2026. Following the registration of the New Shares and the Fee Shares, the total number of all shares and votes in Bioretec is 1,341,785,963. Bioretec does not hold its own shares.

The New Shares and the Fee Shares confer the same rights as Bioretec's other shares, after being delivered on the investor's book-entry account, on or about 29 April 2026. Trading in the New Shares and the Fee Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on or about 29 April 2026, provided that Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd accepts the Company's listing application.

Further enquiries

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736

Tuukka Paavola, CFO, +358 50 386 0013

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor may the securities of Bioretec Ltd (the "Company") be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to offer securities to the public in the United States.

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Neither this release nor the information contained herein is for publication, distribution or release, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or the United States or any other jurisdiction in which publication or distribution would be unlawful (the "Restricted Countries"). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation"), has not been approved by any competent authority and as such, does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity. This release neither describes nor purports to describe risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Company's securities. In connection with the offering, the Company has prepared an exemption document in accordance with Article 1(4) (db) of the Prospectus Regulation. The exemption document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation. The exemption document does not constitute a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation and will neither be reviewed nor approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of securities in the United Kingdom or in any Member State of the European Economic Area other than Finland. With respect to each Member State of the European Economic Area and which applies the Prospectus Regulation (each, a "Relevant Member State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of securities requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant Member State. As a result, the securities may only be offered in the Relevant Member States (a) to any legal entity, which fulfills the requirements of a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation; or (b) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purposes of this paragraph, the expression "offer of securities to the public" means a communication to persons in any form and by any means, presenting sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities to be offered, so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for those securities.

This communication is directed only at persons who are outside the United Kingdom or persons who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 and are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to, and will only be engaged with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

No part of this release, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. The information contained in this release has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The Company or any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person, shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss however arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this release. Each person must rely on their own examination and analysis of the Company, its subsidiaries, its securities and the offering, including the merits and risks involved.

The Sole Global Coordinator is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the offering. It will not regard any other person as its respective client in relation to the offering. The Sole Global Coordinator will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its respective clients nor for giving advice in relation to the offering or any transaction or arrangement referred to herein.

Notice to distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements set forth in (a) Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of the Commission Delegated Directive 2017/593/EU supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementation measures (together "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming any liability the "manufacturer" (due to MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have, regardless of whether the liability is based on infringement, contract or otherwise, the Subscription Rights and the New Shares have been subject to an approval process whereby each of them: (i) satisfies the target market requirements of end customers for retail investors, as well as the requirements for investors defined as professional clients and eligible counterparties, as separately defined in MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"); and (ii) are suitable for offering through all distribution channels, as permitted in MiFID II, but not in any case to Restricted Countries. Distributors should note that the value of Subscription Rights and New Shares may decline and investors may not be able to recover all or part of the amount they have invested; Subscription Rights and New Shares do not guarantee any profits or capital protection; and investments in Subscription Rights and New Shares are suitable only for investors who do not need guaranteed profits or capital protection, and who (alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other advisor) are able to assess the benefits and risks of such investment and have sufficient funds from investments to cover any losses incurred. The target market assessment does not affect the sales restrictions based on agreement, law or other regulation in the Offering.

The Target Market Assessment should not be considered as (a) an assessment of appropriateness or suitability under MiFID II or (b) a recommendation to an investor or a group of investors to invest, acquire or take any other action regarding the Subscription Rights or the New Shares. Each distributor is responsible for its own Target Market Assessment of the Subscription Rights and the New Shares and for determining the appropriate distribution channels.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, assumptions, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, the Company's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position, future operations and development, its business strategy and the anticipated trends in the industry and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this release are based on assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, and the risk exists that the predictions, forecasts, projections, plans and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this release. Save as required by law, the Company does not intend to, and does not assume any obligation to, update or correct any forward-looking statement contained in this release.

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