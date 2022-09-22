New series shows electrical sector in vanguard of energy revolution

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electrical Contractors' Association (ECA), the voice of the UK electrical industry, with partners Content With Purpose, have launched Leading the Charge, a new digital series exploring the sector's pivotal role in realising the UK's energy security and net zero ambitions.

The series of films, podcasts and articles highlights some of the most important stories from across the sector, exploring the challenges of delivering secure, low-carbon energy infrastructure within the toughest economic climate in recent memory.

The series features leaders and experts from Innovate UK, the Universities of Leeds and Bath, the Green Jobs Delivery Group, Electrical Safety First, and more.

Steve Bratt, ECA Group Chief Executive, said:

"The effects of the climate crisis and energy insecurity are being felt across all parts of society. The electrical industry is arguably the best-placed to install the EV chargers, connect the renewable energy sources, upgrade the grid and deliver the technology that will make a low-carbon, fossil-fuel-free society not only possible, but a far more viable alternative to today's status quo.

"We hope this new series, gathering our industry's brightest minds and most influential players, will help viewers to realise the magnitude of the impact the electrical sector can have on the future of the planet if we level-up and seize the opportunities ahead."

Max Smith, Managing Director, CWP, said:

"We have the right expertise, ambition and technologies across the industry to deliver on net zero, but we're going to need more people with the right skills, more collaboration and more urgency if we're going to deliver on time.

"Communication will be key, and we hope Leading the Charge will make a positive and impactful contribution to this shared challenge we all face."

From 22nd September 2022, 'Leading the Charge' films and other material can be found at leadingthecharge.eca.co.uk , with new content published on social media each week, until Christmas.

Further Information

About ECA

ECA is the UK's largest trade association representing electrical, electrotechnical and other engineering contractors in England, Wales and Northern Ireland at regional, national and European level. ECA member-companies are rigorously assessed before membership is approved.

About CWP

CWP is a strategic content creator that works in partnership with leading member bodies and associations; engaging professionals on their industries' contribution to solving the climate and ecological crisis.

SOURCE Content With Purpose