New search engine created by Peninsula aims to be the Google of HR

MANCHESTER, England, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting the wrong advice can be a costly mistake. And as a small business owner, it's one you can't afford to make.

Platforms such as Google and Bing have made it easy for people to search for instant answers on almost any subject, but the results are only as good as the source of the answer….and reliability cannot be guaranteed.

Global HR and employment law consultancy Peninsula has launched BrAInbox, a free search engine containing over 7,000* accurate, instant answers to any HR questions clients may have.

BrAInbox combines powerful A.I. with over 30 years' employment law and HR experience; the platform is designed to get smarter the more it is used.

Kate Palmer is HR Advice and Consultancy Director at Peninsula. She says: "We're always looking for new ways to support small business owners. BrAInbox is our latest tool to help make their life easier.

"Busy employers don't always have the time to stop and pick up the phone to get advice; being able to type in a question and get an instant answer will save them precious time and worry."

Users simply enter their questions into the search tool to get instant answers. High risk enquiries are flagged up to Peninsula advisers and clients are guided to complex case handlers to discuss specific cases, guaranteeing that they always get the correct response. Users can also rate the usefulness and relevance of the answers they receive, which will help improve the functionality of the search engine every time it is used.

"We aim to provide the best advice, quickly and easily for HR professionals worldwide," says Kate Palmer. "Getting the wrong advice and misinformation can put businesses at risk of costly claims. The technology used to develop and run BrAInbox means that even with ever changing legislation, business owners will always have reliable, accurate and free HR advice and answers right in the palm of their hand, anytime they need them."

The platform will offer instant guidance on any HR issue that can arise, whether that's uncertainty about sick pay or needing a reminder about consultation periods for redundancies. It is backed up by the Peninsula team, with HR advisers available to help with any follow up information or further advice needed.

Peninsula is one of the largest HR consultancies, advising over 100,000 companies globally with offices in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

*This number is growing every day

