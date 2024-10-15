New research reveals hidden cybercrime mental health crisis

British victims of cybercrime report fear, anxiety and shame lasting months, and call for more support, according to research from Akamai

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced new research exposing the hidden mental health impact of cybercrime on the UK public, and has partnered with psychologist Dr Quinn-Cirillo to publish guidance on how to promote more supportive conversations with victims of cybercrime.

A survey of 1,002 Britons who have been a victim of cybercrime in the past year, commissioned by Akamai, reveals most are ashamed of their experience, feel they've done something wrong, and believe there's an unfair stigma placed on them.

Cybercrime causes significant mental health damage

On average, cybercrime costs the victims surveyed £808. As a result, one in five struggled to pay their bills or had to cut back spending on essentials like food in the wake of the financial losses their cybercrime incurred. However, the damage cybercrime causes to mental health is less widely understood.

Nearly two-thirds of Britons said they felt traumatised by what happened to them (62%), and a majority also admitted to feelings of shame (59%) and embarrassment (67%). Over half (55%) said they continued to experience anxiety after the cybercrime, especially while using online services, and nearly one in three (29%) had trouble sleeping.

Despite this, many Britons are likely to hide the cybercrime they experienced from others. More than two-fifths (43%) said they avoided telling people about what happened to them, out of fear that they would be judged. A similar number (41%) admitted they hid the true extent of the emotional impact. Nearly two-thirds (64%) blamed themselves for what happened.

'Cybercrime is incredibly common. And with the rise of AI, it's becoming even more difficult to tell the difference between a genuine request from someone you know, and a scammer," said Natalie Billingham, EMEA Managing Director, Akamai. "Cybercrime is not just a technological issue; it's a human one. Cybercriminals prey on a victim's vulnerability as there's still a perception that if you're a victim of cybercrime, you've done something wrong. They rely on their victims not talking about their attack. We need to stop this 'cyberstigma' because if we're more understanding about cybercrime, and talk about it more, we'll stand a better chance of fighting back against cybercriminals."

Combatting 'cyberstigma'

The Britons surveyed experienced a wide range of cybercrimes, including phishing (57%), identity theft (33%), phone hacking (30%), and ransomware (15%). But the majority said they couldn't find resources and support to help them (55%), and that there needs to be more support for cybercrime victims (70%). Britons reported it took an average of ten weeks for them to feel back to normal after the cybercrime they suffered.

To address this problem, Akamai has published a new guide for dealing with the mental health impact of cybercrime, in partnership with Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo, associate fellow of the British Psychological Society. It's Time to Talk About Cyberstigma includes detailed advice for cybercrime victims and those close to them on how to have open discussions about cybercrime, as well as advice for the public on what steps they can take to protect themselves online.

Download It's Time to Talk About Cyberstigma here: https://www.akamai.com/resources/ebook/akamai-cyberstigma-guide

"Cybercrime can be devastating to an individual's mental well-being. As this research has shown, self-blame is common, and feeds into feelings of inadequacy that can be incredibly toxic," said Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo. "The truth is, today cybercrime can happen to anyone, and it's so important we consider the mental health effects of this type of crime on victims. I'm proud to contribute to this important work shedding light on this under-reported issue."

