New research from Employment Hero reveals that one in four UK workers have applied for "Ghost" jobs that don't exist

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment Hero, the global leader in HR, hiring and payroll software, has released new research into the state of recruitment in the UK, revealing that 'ghost jobs' - roles advertised but not genuinely being recruited for - have become widespread, with younger workers hit hardest.

A market full of ghost jobs

The research revealed that a quarter (24%) of UK workers believe they have applied for a ghost job, rising to 37% among 18-34 year olds. Only 38% of roles appearing in job searches are seen as genuinely relevant, highlighting how difficult it has become to separate genuine opportunities from noise.

The rise of ghost jobs appears to be driven by a mix of factors. Some employers post roles to build a candidate pipeline, test salary expectations or benchmark the market without an immediate intention to hire. More worryingly, the phenomenon has also been linked to phishing activity, where fake listings are used to collect personal information from jobseekers, exploiting desperation in an increasingly competitive market.

The job hunt is now the biggest barrier

Beyond ghost jobs, the research highlights widespread frustration with the UK hiring system. One in three UK workers (33%) say their current role was difficult to find, rising to 46% among 18-34 year olds.

Shockingly, eight in ten workers (80%) say they have applied for a job and received no response, with more than half (54%) citing this as the most frustrating part of the job search.

Delays and poor communication are also major pain points. Nearly half of workers (46%) cite time consuming tasks as the worst part of the recruiting process, 44% report long waits between interviews and 42% say they have been ignored or 'ghosted' after interviewing.

A system that discourages mobility

These experiences are actively discouraging people from engaging with the labour market. Six in ten workers (61%) say the job search or hiring process has put them off looking for a new role altogether, rising to 69% among younger workers and 67% among women.

The situation is particularly concerning given the wider economic outlook. Official figures show that almost 1 million young people are not in education, employment or training (NEET), while the latest ONS data revealed that the UK unemployment rate hit a five-year high in November.

A solution to Ghost jobs

To tackle the growing problem of ghost jobs, David Holland, Managing Director of Talent at Employment Hero shares his top tips on how to avoid falling into the trap.

Be cautious of roles that look permanently open

If a job has been live for months or keeps reappearing with no changes, that can be a red flag. In the UK market, this often means an employer is testing the market or building a talent pool rather than actively hiring. Look for substance, not buzzwords

Real vacancies usually spell out what you'll actually be doing. That includes clear responsibilities, who you report into, where the role sits in the team and what success looks like in the first few months. Ghost roles tend to stay vague, with lots of culture talk and very little day-to-day detail. Sense check the basics

It's reasonable to expect upfront information on location, hybrid working and hours. Younger workers are particularly affected by time-wasting listings, so if an ad is evasive on fundamentals, treat it as a warning sign. Use platforms that verify employers

Platforms that verify employers can help mitigate ghost jobs and create a fairer, more transparent recruitment experience. Using a system that connects HR, payroll and recruitment in one consolidated system such as Employment Hero's platform, means every job is posted by a real, paying employer with an active workforce. That makes listings far more likely to be genuine, actively managed and followed up, reducing the risk of ghost jobs by design. Ask one direct question

You don't need to overthink it. A genuine recruiter or hiring manager should be able to confirm whether the role is an approved vacancy and share a rough timeline for interviews and start dates. If answers are vague, delayed or keep changing, the role may not be active.

Speaking on the research, Kevin Fitzgerald, UK Managing Director at Employment Hero, said: "Young people are facing one of the toughest job markets the UK has ever seen. On top of fewer opportunities, many are applying for roles that don't exist, and even when they do, candidates are being ghosted. This creates a huge trust problem and also stalling career mobility. Our mission is to create a fairer recruitment experience for both sides of the market, which is why we've created the only platform that connects HR, payroll and recruitment with live candidates in one consolidated system globally- where jobs are real, expectations are clear and people are treated with respect."