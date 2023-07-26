NEW RESEARCH DEEMS 30 TO BE THE AGE YOU HIT PEAK HUN STATUS

Moonpig and Hunsnet have teamed up on a brand-new range of cards and gifts

LONDON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huns of the nation can rejoice as Moonpig and Hunsnet have joined forces to launch a brand-new range of hun inspired cards to celebrate the ultimate babe in your life, on birthdays and beyond. This new and iconic duo have trawled through the Hunsnet archives to ensure the nation's most hunnable phrases feature across the new designs.

As part of the launch, Moonpig and Hunsnet commissioned research* to find out what age represents the pinnacle of one's hun journey – and 30 was deemed to be when Brits reach peak hun status (according to 11% of respondents). To mark this milestone moment, the new range features a card in homage to this special age with an editable design which reads: 'The Qween of Huns is turning 30'.

Available exclusively on Moonpig , the five new cards feature a range of gorge-y animal print designs, and include an 'Ultimate Hun Birthday Checklist' to inspire the most hun-filled birthday (a cheeky take-away and shots with the girlies are a MUST).

The collaboration also includes a selection of gifts that are perfect for those wanting to go the extra mile. The 'Spill The Tea Hun' mug & 'You Bouquet Hun' multi-coloured bunch of blooms are the perfect addition to any card from the range to make their day even more hun-tastic!

For those wondering how a hun (whether they're turning 30 or another age) celebrate their birthday, the answer is a cheeky takeaway from Nando's or Greggs of course, with 27% of respondents choosing this option. Whilst getting acrylic nails done for a big night out (20%) and getting shots (19%) are both also firmly on the birthday agenda.

The findings also crown fearless and fabulous Gemma Collins (21%) - known for giving the world phrases like "You ain't ever gonna get this candy" - as the nation's very favourite hun, followed by Stacey Solomon (20%) and Victoria Beckham (20%).

Gareth Howells, founder of Hunsnet says: "Working with the Moonpig team has been so much fun! I got to put my design hat on and look through the archives to make the collaboration as Hun as it possibly could be, from our iconic leopard print design to some of my all-time favourite Hun catchphrases. It was a dream come true to create the range and it's what all my dallyns out there need in their lives to spread the Hun joy to their nearest and dearest."

Sarah-Jane Porter Head of Card design at Moonpig adds, "We're thrilled to have teamed up with Hunsnet – the ultimate authority of all things hun - for this brand-new range of cards. We know that hun culture is one that many people relate to or even simply just enjoy engaging with, and so we think this range of cards perfectly encapsulates this movement!"

The new Moonpig X Hunsnet range is available from https://www.moonpig.com/uk/

*Research was compiled by Censuswide, with 2,006 respondents polled between the 26thMay 2023 and the 30th May 2023

