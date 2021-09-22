New Remote Work Realities Define the Global Professional Headset Market

For further information on this analysis, Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2027, please visit: http://frost.ly/6c0

"With the pandemic reinforcing the paradigm shift toward 'work from anywhere' or hybrid/flexible working, new usage scenarios have proliferated across multiple industries, including healthcare, education, and government, thereby creating long-term opportunities for professional headsets," said Alaa Saayed, Director, Information & Communication Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "Continued improvements in device-as-a-service (DaaS) subscription models, enhancements in software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings and accelerated adoption of these models bode well for the overall global professional headset industry."

Saayed added: "Demand for wireless connectivity, in general, continues to grow along with technology improvements in wireless products, expanding the overall opportunity for professional cordless headset sales. Corded and cordless PC USB and UCC headsets will continue to perform well in the new norm, but there are still segments that prefer registered jack (RJ) connectivity professional headsets."

To stay competitive in a fast-evolving market, a continuous emphasis on changing user needs is essential. To tap into the growth prospects offered by professional headsets, market participants need to focus on the following areas:

Remote work : Vendors should seek to promptly address the needs of work-from-home employees in terms of professional headsets, such as bundling headset solutions with other audio and video equipment like audio speakers and USB cameras.

: Vendors should seek to promptly address the needs of work-from-home employees in terms of professional headsets, such as bundling headset solutions with other audio and video equipment like audio speakers and USB cameras. Remote health/telehealth : Technology vendors must work with healthcare providers to evaluate the potential adoption of communication and collaboration solutions.

: Technology vendors must work with healthcare providers to evaluate the potential adoption of communication and collaboration solutions. Government and Education : Considering their budgetary limitations, cost-effective solutions and pricing assistance plans should be offered to the government and educational sectors to drive adoption.

: Considering their budgetary limitations, cost-effective solutions and pricing assistance plans should be offered to the government and educational sectors to drive adoption. Investments in E-tailing: Channel-driven professional headset vendors can consider implementing some level of direct sales/e-commerce options to augment overall demand-generation opportunities.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2027 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technology research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2027

K5E8

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6994 2157

E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

Related Links

https://www.frost.com/

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan