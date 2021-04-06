New Regulatory Capabilities Position ArisGlobal for Future Growth, Report Says

ArisGlobal Recognized in Gens & Associates "RIM Software Provider Landscape" February 2021, Market Report

MIAMI, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of software that automates core product development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, today announced that it has been recognized in the Gens & Associates "RIM Software Provider Landscape Market Report." Gens & Associates is a leading boutique life sciences management consultancy that publishes the report on an annual basis to highlight the technology companies at the forefront of innovation in the regulatory affairs domain. The report also reviews regulatory technology providers' solution maturity and their ability to deliver integrated, modular, and end-to-end solutions that address the full lifecycle of regulatory affairs processes and operations.

The 2021 report highlights the progress that ArisGlobal has made in regulatory technology, including the development of "additional RIM capabilities, a new user interface, and a clear data connectivity strategy." It also notes ArisGlobal's readiness to support customers with impending regulatory changes, stating that the company is "positioned well for the IDMP/SPOR capability that will see significant decision-making in 2021."

Other factors Gens & Associates recognized ArisGlobal for include:

Major investment in 2019 and 2020 into ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Regulatory platform

Platform expansion over the past two years brings confidence to the delivery of future growth

Increased adoption of LifeSphere Regulatory, including the addition of several new customers in 2020

ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® Regulatory delivers end-to-end regulatory information management in a unified cloud platform that accelerates approvals, reduces risk, and streamlines collaboration across teams. The platform's coverage spans planning and tracking of interactions, commitments and obligations, as well as document and dossier management, publishing, reporting, and data standards compliance. As a unified platform, LifeSphere Regulatory is designed to facilitate collaboration across the entire organization, including headquarters and affiliates, and clinical, safety and quality teams.

"We are pleased that Gens & Associates has recognized our progress and momentum in this year's industry review. We have made a significant investment into the rapidly evolving world of regulatory technology with a focus on being leaders in innovation and intelligent automation," said Sondra Pepe, Associate Vice President, Product Management at ArisGlobal. "It's rewarding to see our efforts paying off with great industry recognition from a leading authority on regulatory affairs software."

