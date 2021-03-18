New PXG GEN4 Golf Clubs Are Engineered for Awesome Performance

GEN4 Drivers, Fairways, and Hybrids introduce a game-changing Hybrid Crown Construction with AV (Aluminum Vapor) Carbon Fiber Technology. The bold new design presents visible technology that supports optimal spring, faster ball speeds, and more distance.

2021 LPGA Tour Drive On Championship winner Austin Ernst said, "Loving the new look of GEN4 and the extra distance it gives me without sacrificing accuracy!"

PXG 0811 GEN4 Drivers present three game-changing head shapes – XF, X, and XT. All offer a Ti811 body and a Ti412 face material. While the face material is exceptionally strong, it also supports significant face deflection and more spring for breakneck ball speeds.

"I tested the PXG GEN4 Driver and found a significant increase in ball speed with even tighter dispersions, all the while allowing me to shape the ball," PGA TOUR Professional Zach Johnson shared.

GEN4 Fairway Woods and Hybrids have an AM355 body material and an HT1770 face. The body material supports a high-performance head design that delivers ideal launch and spin characteristics. The thin, high-strength face is optimized for blazing fast ball speeds.

PXG GEN4 Irons introduce proprietary XCOR Technology. The result of a multi-year research and development project, XCOR is incredibly soft and has high C.O.R., supporting more face movement and a colossal sweet spot. Coupled with an ultra-thin face GEN4 Irons offer a powerful combination of unbelievable forgiveness, explosive distance, and an incredible sound and feel.

GEN4 Irons also integrate new Precision Weighting Technology and three head designs, taking personalized performance to the extreme.

About PXG

American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG in 2014 to produce some of the finest golf clubs in the world. PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, fashion-forward apparel and accessories.

