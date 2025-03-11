New pricing makes FoundriesFactory™ service more affordable for smaller OEMs and easier for Linux product developers to evaluate

Foundries.io introduces a new tiered pricing arrangement, which includes a free version for personal use and the maker community, to encourage more widespread evaluation of the FoundriesFactory service's build and security capabilities, while maintaining its value for high-volume manufacturers

For OEMs, a new Professional Edition provides the service's suite of development features only, reducing usage costs in the development phase

OEMs move to a new Production Edition when they are ready to provision, deploy and maintain device fleets

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundries.io, an independent subsidiary of Qualcomm Innovation Center, Inc. ("QUIC"), today announced a new, tiered pricing scheme which reduces the cost of its highly regarded FoundriesFactory™ service for OEMs in the development phase of a new edge AI or Linux® OS-based product, while offering added value to high-volume manufacturers of embedded products for the platform's production and fleet maintenance features.

The new scheme replaces the fixed annual subscription with immediate effect for all new customers.

FF Tiered Pricing

Coinciding with the new pricing arrangement, Foundries.io has introduced a new branding, reflecting its evolving identity as an independent subsidiary of QUIC. The Foundries.io team is rapidly growing, and our mission is both to help our customers to accelerate building Linux® and AI-based Edge products, and to reduce development, maintenance and management costs.

Under the new tiered pricing scheme, customers start to pay a monthly subscription fee for the Professional Edition in the product development phase for their own hardware. OEMs' hardware designs can be based on a range of SoCs produced by supported manufacturers, currently including Intel, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductor and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Pre-revenue startups qualify for lower pricing at the start of product development. A free Community Edition with a limited set of development and security functions opens up the FoundriesFactory service for use by the maker community, and also enables individual developers to evaluate the service at no risk.

When a product moves from development into production, an OEM can access the FoundriesFactory Production edition of the service, with per-device costs dropping to zero at higher device volumes. The Enterprise edition gives OEMs the option to implement a managed private cloud instance of the FoundriesFactory platform for greater control of their own assets.

George Grey, VP of Technology at Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd, said: 'The FoundriesFactory service has proved to be a powerful tool for OEM developers who have used the Yocto Project for the development of embedded and edge AI products, accelerating their time to market and helping to reduce costs.

'Now the new pricing model, under which developers can build, connect and update new designs using the FoundriesFactory service at a lower cost than before, brings the benefits of the service within reach of even more Linux OS-based product developers.

'We are really excited about the prospect of opening up our service to a global pool of developers who are familiar with building on the Linux OS and using containers, but who have not yet had the chance to experience the professional FoundriesFactory DevSecOps environment for embedded devices.'

More information about the new editions of the FoundriesFactory service and corresponding prices is available at foundries.io/products/pricing .

The FoundriesFactory service running on Qualcomm Dragonwing™ RB3 Gen 2 hardware is available to view at the Foundries.io booth 4A-133 at Embedded World (Nuremberg, Germany, 11-13 March 2025).

About Foundries.io

In April 2024, Foundries.io Ltd was acquired by Qualcomm Innovation Center, Inc. (QUIC). Foundries.io plays an important role in QUIC's offering to the embedded computing industry: it provides valuable expertise in the development and deployment of open-source software and is helping its customers to successfully commercialize products that incorporate a Linux distribution.

