New President and CEO of Systemair

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Systemair AB has appointed Robert Larsson as new President and CEO. He will replace Roland Kasper who has been President and CEO since 2015.

Robert Larsson has since 2018 worked in different positions within the AFRY Group, among those as Head of Infrastructure Division with revenues of approximately 10 billion SEK and 7000 employees. Prior to joining AFRY he worked 24 years within ABB and held various senior management positions in Sweden, China and Switzerland. Robert is a Swedish citizen and has a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Linköping Institute of Technology.

"The board is very pleased to present Robert Larsson as new President and CEO," says Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board. "Robert has broad industrial and international experience and will, together with our organisation, develop Systemair further in our growth journey."

"It is a great honour to get the opportunity to lead Systemair with its leading position within the ventilation industry," says Robert Larsson. "Systemair is a well-run group and well positioned to develop further. I am really looking forward to working together with all employees, customers, suppliers and the board."

Robert is expected to start his position at the latest in January 2026. As earlier communicated, Roland Kasper will continue as President and CEO until Robert starts.

For more information, contact:

Gerald Engström, Chairman

gerald.engstrom@systemair.se

+46 70 519 00 01

Note: This disclosure contains information that Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08:00 (CEST) on 3 July 2025.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2024/25 financial year and today employs approximately 6,700 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 7.9 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

