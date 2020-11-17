New Partnership Announcement: OASIS Group and Williams Medical Supplies Limited

This partnership announces Williams Medical Supplies Limited as an approved reseller of noteSpace, the Lloyd George records management solution from Niche Health, an OASIS Group company.

"Through our noteSpace solution we have been helping GP Practices across the UK manage both the cost and space associated with Lloyd George files and paper medical records since 2011." Said Nicholas Knight, Chief Commercial Officer at OASIS Group "This year in particular we have seen an upturn in the need to clear valuable space in GP Surgeries and other medical facilities." Continued Mr Knight

"Williams Medical believe our partnership with OASIS Group, in supporting the management of medical records, is a unique proposition for our Healthcare customers. We understand that Practice Managers are under immense pressure to manage budgets and the noteSpace solution has a proven track record in controlling spend for GP Practices." Said Hugh Hamer, Managing Director of Williams Medical Supplies

About OASIS Group

OASIS Group have been providing clients with secure records and information management solutions since 1999. Established in Dublin, Ireland, OASIS has since expanded internationally and are currently operating across 6 European countries, employing over 1,700 Team Members and servicing over 10,000 clients. Brands within the OASIS Group include OASIS, ArchiDoc and Niche Health. www.OASISGroup.com

About Williams Medical Supplies

With a heritage dating back more than 30 years, Williams Medical Supplies is the UK's largest, most knowledgeable and trusted supplier of disposables, equipment, pharmaceuticals and medical services into Primary Care. Recognised by our customers and partners as industry experts and a provider of exemplary service.

