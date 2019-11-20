New Owner of Brazilian Manganese Stockpile Is Giving Back

A local judge and committee awarded the manganese piles to INNOsource on November 7, 2019. The judge said that open-pit mining operations of the previous owner, ICOMI, "left their sometimes not very conspicuous marks on the natural and human landscape of Amapá."

The judge found that ICOMI's mining practices had harmful effects on several facets of nature and the public, including forests, wild flora and fauna, agricultural plots, pastures, and farm animals.

Other private buyers, such as EcoMetals had sought to gain control of the pile. But when the people of Amapá, the judge and the local committee got to know Amelia Allbright, there was no doubt that her commitment to restore the environment and create jobs would support a prosperous future for Amapá.

SGS mining services is still testing the quality of the ore, but it's believed to contain 31.5% Manganese. With an infrastructure of roads and riverport already in place, exports of the ore should start to benefit the economy in Amapá relatively quickly.

ICOMI has appealed to the state to overturn the ruling and give them back control of the piles. INNOsource, without doubt, can expect conflict with the former owner going forward.

Amelia Allbright announced that she's making it her mission to give back to the community and heal the environment. She says, "I never thought I'd be involved in this business, but I couldn't pass the opportunity to help the people of Amapá"

