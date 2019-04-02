New OPPO Reno Series Confirmed for UAE Launch on April 16th

As the epitome of OPPO's creative vision, Reno will serve as the catalyst for OPPO's smartphone development, and will also be the first product launched after the company announced a refocusing of its portfolio to deliver a premium experience to young consumers.

The selection of UAE as the first international market for the Reno series highlights the strategic importance OPPO is placing on the Middle East as part of its global expansion strategy. This spring, OPPO began operations in Saudi Arabia for the first time and opened its second regional hub for the Middle East within the UAE. The company also announced its entry into new EMEA markets with consecutive launches in the United Kingdom, Turkey and Poland.

OPPO's new Reno product series boasts a brand-new product concept, design philosophy, and communication model. It's tailor-made for youthful pioneers who are dream chasers and those who express themselves to create new trends. Reno will empower users with its stylish appearance and innovative design. Using Reno, youthful pioneers who view life from a unique perspective can fuel their artistic inspiration, and create style of their own.

No-one defines this new series, but rather everyone will have their own unique Reno experience. Ahead of launch, OPPO has partnered with artists around the world to share Reno's potential. A series of colorful artworks have now been released and provide a sneak peek into Reno's key features.

OPPO entered the global smartphone market in 2011 and has since become one of the world's most popular smartphone brands—particularly among young people—with over 250 million consumers around the world using OPPO smartphones.

Reno will officially debut in the UAE on April 16th in Dubai. More information on the launch will be shared over the coming days.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria. OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

