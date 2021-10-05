New Online Trading Brand Beneffx.com Launched in Asia

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new online investment opportunities continue to emerge across the board on a daily basis, a new trading brand has recently been launched with the purpose of catering to Asian traders, among other clientele. The brand, Beneffx.com , offers online trading brokerage services on a wide list of assets, including stocks, forex, commodities, indices and cryptocurrencies - all tailored to suit the needs of traders from Asia.

"We know that each market we work with has its own specific needs," said Beneffx.com's spokesperson Blake White. "It's not only about a language barrier. It's also about different trading hours, habits, budgets, norms, etc. That's why we spared no effort when designing our Asian trading offer, and we're sure our users won't be disappointed by what we've put on the table."

Global trading with a local perspective

One of the major economic factors affecting the global economy in 2021 is the difference in recuperation of every region from the financial COVID-19 crisis. Naturally, different regional markets are recuperating at different paces, and that's why traders need a solution that is suitable to their region's geo-economic situation. In that sense Beneffx.com seems to have done an outstanding job with the Asian market.

"We are always suiting our strategies to reality, so as not to be in a constant state of response to events as they happen," added White, "but rather a state of seizing tomorrow's opportunities today. It is part of our core belief as a company, and we know that our partner traders in Asia will highly benefit from it."

About Beneffx.com

Established with a goal of breaking barriers, Beneffx.com has managed in a short time to become a well-known name across Asia and the globe. The brand offers CFD trading services on various assets, with its proprietary WebTraders (the Be-Web and Be-Mobile platforms). Traders can choose from a selection of five account types, including the option of a Halal-certified Islamic account. Beneffx.com is also putting on the table a revolutionary tool for the financial market called "social trading". It allows traders to copy the operations of users with more experience, therefore replicating the results they obtain in their operations. More information about social trading, as well as guidance and technical support, can be obtained through various means of communication, the most popular of them being the onsite chat function.

