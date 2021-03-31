New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Tobii AB has increased by 305,885 as a result of exercise of stock options in accordance with the company's incentive programs.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 99,369,972 shares and votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 721,121.31. The increase in the number of shares is due to the exercise of stock options in accordance with the Company's incentive programs.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on March 31, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

Henrik Mawby, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii Group, phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15, email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

