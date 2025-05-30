New number of shares and votes in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) as of May 30, 2025, amounts to 3,371,351,735 of which 261,755,983 are A shares and 3,109,595,752 are B shares. The total number of votes is 572,715,558.2 of which the A shares represent 261,755,983 votes and the B shares represent 310,959,575.2 votes.

The increase in the number of shares and votes is a result of the company's issue of a total of 23.1 million C shares completed in May 2025. The C shares have subsequently been repurchased by the company and converted into B shares by virtue of a conversion clause in the articles of association. This is in accordance with the resolution by the AGM 2025 to expand the treasury stock as part of the financing of the Long-Term Variable Compensation Programs LTV 2025 and LTV 2024 for the company's executive team and other executives. The company currently holds 38,065,074 B shares as treasury stock.

This information is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CEST on May 30, 2025.

