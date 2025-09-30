New number of shares and votes in Sobi

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As per 30 September 2025, the total number of shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) amounts to 357,412,837 shares. All shares are common shares. The total number of votes is 357,412,837. The increase in the number of common shares and votes, and the decrease in the number of class C shares, result from the conversion of 1,412,788 class C shares to common shares. The class C shares were issued for the purpose of ensuring fulfilment of commitments under the long-term incentive programmes and have by virtue of the conversion clause in the articles of association been converted to common shares. As per 30 September 2025 the company holds 12,756,537 common shares.

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 September 2025 at 08.00 CEST.

