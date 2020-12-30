STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Cantargia AB (publ) has changed due to the recently completed directed share issue (for further information, see the company's press releases on 15 and 16 December 2020). Through the share issue, the number of shares and votes in Cantargia increased by 9,100,548. Today, on the last trading day of the month, there are in total 100,192,737 shares and votes in Cantargia.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 30 December 2020.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied clinically as combination therapy with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy show a higher response rate than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-cantargia,c3260696

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Cantargia AB