New Norwegian airline Flyr takes flight, with Nagarro as digital engineering partner

Armed with strong airline and technology experience, Nagarro supported Flyr from ideation to production, providing a full range of consulting and engineering services. From airline business advisory to development and integration of the company's different IT systems and the subsequent deployment and management of the secured cloud environment, Nagarro has been a trusted partner for Flyr.

New digital experience for easy and frictionless air travel

In September 2020, Flyr teamed up with Nagarro to create a digital product that offers passengers a flexible, hassle-free booking and travel experience. Keeping to a strict time-to-market timeline and spanning delivery over five countries and eight virtual organizations, Nagarro helped Flyr go from conceptualization to flight operations in less than ten months.

"We set a very ambitious goal for ourselves, in not only wanting to create a simpler, digital-first and data-driven airline operation but also in doing it in a very short timeframe. To be successful, we needed IT partners that are very knowledgeable, reliable, flexible, and with industry experience. Nagarro has proven to be all that and more. We can count not only on their consulting guidance, but also their ability to deliver those ideas implemented in technology," says Tonje Wikstrøm Frislid, CEO at Flyr.

Having created the digital environment from the ground up with Flyr, Nagarro will continue to provide advisory and development services to further enhance Flyr's competitive digital advantage with cutting-edge, customer-centric functionalities.

"When you start from scratch, you want to make sure you start with the right architecture and the right people," says Alf Sagen, CIO at Flyr. "Nagarro, which I have known personally for many years, has provided tremendous support in consulting, helping select core systems, setting up our cloud infrastructure, developing and integrating systems, and supporting our IT operation in getting our product to the market. Their airline experience and in-depth understanding of what it takes to build a truly digital-first company, coupled with their agile mindset and people who're willing to go the extra mile, make Nagarro a great partner that we're grateful to have by our side."

"While we have extensive experience working within the aviation and travel industry, it's not every day that we get the opportunity to set up a completely new airline from scratch. Getting the chance to help define one of the world's first native IATA One Order & NDC airlines has been highly challenging and motivating at the same time. We take immense pride in playing such an important role in helping Flyr launch their operations and deliver an exceptional digital experience to their customers," added Amit Chawla, Global Business Unit Head for Travel & Logistics at Nagarro.

About Flyr

Flyr (OSL: FLYR), which means "flying" in Norwegian, is a new airline for travelers in Norway created with a size, organization, and route network adapted for everyday life after the coronavirus pandemic. The company currently has more than 150 employees, many of whom have extensive experience from airlines such as SAS, Norwegian, Widerøe, and Braathens. The airline plans to have around 300 employees and operate eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft by the end of 2021, then 28 aircraft by 2025. For more information, visit www.flyr.com

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus, win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of "Thinking Breakthroughs". Nagarro employs over 10,000 people in 26 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

