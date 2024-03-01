New neuro-symbolic AI chat to disrupt $650bn GCC wealth management market

WealthArc rolls out highly intuitive, customizable and easy-to-use solution to family offices and wealth managers across the region

ZURICH and DUBAI, UAE, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest advancements in neuro-symbolic AI is poised to further disrupt the wealth management industry with a new generation of portfolio management tools, with reporting, personalization and industry-leading data accuracy.

The new AI and data analytics solution, WealthArc AI & Analytics, successfully combines the strengths of neural networks and symbolic logic using neuro-symbolic KGQA (knowledge graph question/answering) and LLM (Large Language Models) to create access to up-to-date and accurate intelligent information that enables family offices and wealth managers to effortlessly access, navigate and comprehend complex data sets and interact with it in an easy manner.

WealthArc, a Swiss-born global wealth data management solution provider, has partnered with ZeroLink, a pioneering company in neuro-symbolic AI technology, to develop the cutting-edge machine learning-powered 'Chat with your data' service, and hopes to target family offices and the wealth management market across the GCC with AuM worth US$650 billion.

WealthArc has been empowering family offices, wealth managers, private banks and other wealth owners with the state-of-the-art data management platform aggregating more than 200k positions every day across the globe.

The multi-custodian and multi-currency driven solution is intuitive, easy to use and customizable, with a high level of data quality. It ensures users have access to up-to-date and accurate intelligent information, allowing them to make informed decisions that drive positive outcomes and build their wealth.

"The solution developed together with ZeroLink will revolutionize the way family offices, portfolio managers, as well as wealth owners, interact with wealth data, raising the bar for the wealth management space as a whole," says Radomir Mastalerz, CEO of WealthArc.

"The GCC has been at the forefront of technology adoption, especially within the BFSI sector. The push for greater integration of AI is both at the policy level and from family offices and HNWIs. WealthArc's AI & Analytics introduces new generation transformative approach to investment reporting. We follow the Swiss Gold standard in data quality. With a highly intuitive application and an effective automated reconciliation process that allows us to identify 99.3% of mistakes from the custodian data feed, we have broken the wealth data complexity," explains Mastalerz.

ZeroLink's novel technology is a KGQA and knowledge modelling platform that utilizes machine learning to provide fast, accurate and explainable answers to complex questions with reasoning that can be customized by users.

ZeroLink can translate structured data and unstructured text into a computable knowledge graph, allowing users to ask questions in conversational manner such as "What was my best performing stock in March?", or "What was the currency exchange rate's impact on my portfolio?" and receive accurately sourced answers. What enables this ability is ZeroLink's knowledge graph and ontology - containing a curated collection of over 17 billion entities, facts, attributes, relations, and reasoners that make up a fundamental world model.

The current solutions for 'Chat with your data' often use LLMs and have limitations because of AI hallucinations and an inability to deal with numbers, leading to major challenges in widespread adoption.

"Instead of training these models on massive corpuses of data to improve accuracy, our technology enables natural language querying from your existing data and ensures data privacy," says Darren Tseng, CEO of ZeroLink.

To learn more about WealthArc, visit https://www.wealtharc.com.

To stay updated on ZeroLink KGQA technology, visit https://zerolink.io.

