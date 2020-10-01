New Net Technologies (NNT) Expands Cloud Offering through Partnership With e92cloud

Company to Offer Sponsored Cybersecurity Support to UK Customers

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Net Technologies (NNT), a leader in cybersecurity and compliance software, today announced a distribution partnership with e92cloud , a leading cloud security VAD of the UK Channel. With this announcement, e92cloud is empowering users in its reseller network by giving them access to NNT's flagship system auditing and change detection solution, Change Tracker.

NNT's Change Tracker Gen 7R2 will be made available to the entirety of e92cloud's reseller network, and will also be available within e92cloud's existing Master Managed Service Platform. By leveraging the required security best practice disciplines of system configuration and integrity assurance, Change Tracker provides critical and fundamental cybersecurity prevention and detection. The partnership is part of an ongoing effort on behalf of NNT to further support UK businesses with their cybersecurity and compliance endeavors. Included in this initiative are increased discounts on all software and services, access to free software for all organisations, free cybersecurity consultancy, and access to a purpose built online resource centre to help UK companies at every level of their cybersecurity journey.

"We are thrilled to partner with an organisation that has such an immense focus and commitment to delivering effective security and compliance solutions, as well as working with a strong partner community," said Mark Kerrison, CEO, NNT. "e92cloud perfectly complements our own goals at NNT and we look forward to adding value by extension to e92cloud's customer base. By utilizing NNT Change Tracker, organisations will improve their ability to detect suspicious change and ensure that IT systems remain in a known, secure, and compliant state at all times."

"We are delighted to be partnering with NNT and look forward to providing our partners with a solution that helps demonstrate clear ROI for their customers," said Sam Murdoch, Managing Director, e92cloud. "NNT's ability to provide intelligent change control, detect threats in real-time, and their expertise in automating continuous compliance make them an essential asset to responding to threats at a rapid rate."

With thousands of customers globally, NNT is experiencing excellent year-over-year growth, both in terms of new customers and annual recurring revenue. The partnership comes soon after the launch of NNT's new global Partner First Program , which aims to expand its market reach and enable customers to take advantage of the value of NNT's SecureOps™ set of solutions through a growing network of reseller partners.

Channel partners who wish to know more should visit: https://partners.nntws.com/.

About New Net Technologies (NNT):

NNT is the leading provider of SecureOps™. SecureOps™ combines the essential, foundational security controls as prescribed by all leading security frameworks such as CIS and NIST with the operational discipline of change management. By ensuring you have the prescribed essential security controls in place combined with the ability to correlate changes within your environment with an approved ticket or set of intelligent rules, organizations are able to prevent and protect themselves against all forms of breach as well as gaining full control of changes for both security and operational peace of mind. For more information, visit www.newnettechnologies.com

About e92cloud:

e92cloud is an award-winning cloud security VAD, empowering our partner community across the UK and Northern Europe to provide leading cloud technologies & services to help their customers unleash the potential of cloud, protect their data & users, and drive digital transformation. Part of the e92plus group, the e92cloud portfolio includes cloud solutions from both established market leading vendors as well as emerging technologies. As a born-in-the-cloud cybersecurity specialist, e92cloud protects organisations as they embrace the opportunities of digital transformation, working with the partner community to bring innovative and disruptive technologies to market, redefining how security protects apps, users and data from the next generation threats, while meeting today's complex compliance requirements. https://www.e92plus.com/cloud

