New momentum for JNA Awards as scores of first-time entrants join

Organised by Informa Markets, the JNA Awards strives to recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation in the industry. Since its inception in 2012, the Awards has been dedicated to sharing its core values with the trade, inspiring the gemstone and jewellery industry to thrive and advance as a whole by sharing best business practices and encouraging high standards.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, remarks, "It has always been the intention of the Awards to widen its participant scope and attract new companies from different markets. This year, we are thrilled to receive such high number of entries, with more than 50% of them being first-time entrants, and their submissions account for almost half of the total entries. It is encouraging and promising to see that the benefits and purpose of the Awards are being recognised and valued by more and more members of the trade.

"We also continue to attract a diverse international group of companies from 15 countries and regions, namely Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Vietnam and, for the first-time, Belgium."

Industry Innovation of the Year continues to be the category with the most number of entries, while Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below) category is the second.

JNA Awards 2019 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

The Honourees or shortlisted entrants will be announced on 20 June 2019 at the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.

