New Models of PENTAX Medical i20c Video Endoscope Series Obtain CE Marks

TOKYO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical, a division of HOYA Group, have obtained CE marks for new models of PENTAX Medical i20c Video Endoscope Series - PENTAX Medical Video Colonoscope EC34-i20c, PENTAX Medical Video Upper GI Scope EG27-i20c and R/L Knob Adaptor OE-B17.

In combination with PENTAX Medical INSPIRA™ Video Processor EPK-i8020c, the PENTAX Medical i20c Video Endoscope Series aim to support healthcare professionals in detection, diagnosis and therapy better than ever. Physicians can instantly benefit from uncompromising vision and scope maneuverability.

PENTAX Medical Video Colonoscope EC34-i20c R/L Knob Adaptor OE-B17

The i20c endoscope generation has been designed with advanced imaging, optimized handling by adjustable stiffness and superior ergonomics such as the new, unique control body and lightweight connector for medical professionals who spend countless hours working with it. These advantages have the potential to improve the quality of procedures and optimize the workflow.

Harald Huber, Chief Product Officer, Global Marketing, PENTAX Medical comments; "It is our pleasure to deliver the advantages of the i20c endoscope design in a slim caliber so that we can deliver our innovative solutions in wider applications. PENTAX Medical Video Colonoscope EC34-i20c and PENTAX Medical Video Upper GI Scope EG27-i20c have been designed to support physicians for pediatric routine, slim patients, children/adolescents, pre-operated patients, etc. We also pursue better ergonomics for all endoscopists without exception. We are proud to deliver another latest item R/L Knob adapter OE-B17 that supports easier Right/Left wheel operation of i20c endoscopes for endoscopists with small sized hands".

PENTAX Medical Video Colonoscope EC34-i20c, PENTAX Medical Video Upper GI Scope EG27-i20c and R/L Knob Adaptor OE-B17are pending 510(k) submissions as of February 2024.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support. Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations.

For more information: https://www.pentaxmedical.com

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of lifecare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 36,000 people. For more information, please visit: https://www.hoya.com/en/

