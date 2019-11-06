New Model for Artwork Puts Grove Square Assets in a Field of Their Own

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Square Assets have been receiving praise across the art world for their new, disruptive model, which sets them apart from every established art gallery.

Their new model combines the traditional method of buying and owning art with a more contemporary technique of corporate rental.

By leasing artwork to corporate locations, Grove Square Assets produce an income from owned artwork which provides a return to owners and also enables these corporate locations to display some excellent art pieces without hurting their personal budgets by buying the art outright.

Grove Square Assets' own art expert George Harrison explains:

"The corporate locations that we identify are huge fans of the model we have created. We enable them to display artwork from world-renowned artists such as Banksy, Warhol and Damien Hirst, without incurring the huge initial outlays that come from purchasing these pieces outright.

"These venues are able to display fantastic artwork and simply pay a rental fee which is within their budget. Whilst an initial rental period is agreed, this can be tailored for a multitude of needs and obviously doesn't need to be extended if the client's financial circumstances change. Conversely, due to the success, our clients can add further pieces to their portfolio, or extend the terms as they see fit.

"The venues are able to increase their location's prestige and create talking points amongst their own clientele that they simply wouldn't be able to do without this unique take on the art buying experience."

More information on the bespoke packages that Grove Square Assets offer can be found via their webpage www.grovesquareassets.com.

SOURCE Grove Square Assets