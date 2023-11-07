New market update: November 2023

News provided by

Concordia Maritime

07 Nov, 2023, 14:46 GMT

Concordia Maritime has published a new market update.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704-855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3871145/2414005.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release market update - 20231007 (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/2023-market-update-nov,c3236511

2023 market update nov

