New market update: February 2024 - Concordia Maritime

News provided by

Concordia Maritime

06 Feb, 2024, 12:35 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704-855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3923238/2585464.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Market update press release - 20240206 (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/2024-02-market-update-feb-release,c3264471

2024 02 market update feb release

Also from this source

Concordia Maritime's application for delisting has been approved

Concordia Maritime AB (publ)'s ("Concordia Maritime") application for delisting of Concordia Maritime's class B shares has now been approved by...

Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting of Concordia Maritime AB (publ)

The shareholders of Concordia Maritime AB (publ), 556068-5819, are hereby invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 22...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics