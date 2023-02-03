New market update: February 2023

Concordia Maritime

Concordia Maritime has published a new market update

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt 
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB  
0704-855 188 
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

