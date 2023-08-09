New market update: August 2023
09 Aug, 2023, 16:52 BST
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.
CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704-855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com
The following files are available for download:
|
Concordia Maritime - Press release Market update August 2023 (PDF)
|
https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/2023-market-update-aug-linkedin,c3204657
|
2023 market update aug linkedin
SOURCE Concordia Maritime
Share this article