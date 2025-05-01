New LCA Study: XLERATOR® hand dryers slash carbon footprint by 94% compared to paper towels

Latest Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) reveals Excel Dryer's high efficiency hand dryers dramatically reduce environmental impact versus paper towels.

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All you have to do is follow the data. Excel Dryer, Inc., the pioneering force behind the touchless, high-efficiency hand dryers, provides products that are more environmentally friendly than paper towels. That's according to third-party testing examining the dryers' carbon footprint from manufacture to transportation, use and disposal.

For the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of Excel hand dryers, independent consultant TrueNorth Collective determined they provide up to a 94% reduction of carbon footprint versus 100% recycled paper towels.

Excel Dryer's New Life Cycle Assessment shows their hand dryers are the most sustainable choice. Excel_Dryer__Slashing_environmental_impact XLERATOR® hand dryers slash carbon footprint by 94% compared to paper towels.

"We're proud of our strong record of sustainability at Excel Dryer, especially with many countries setting a net zero goal within five years," said Josh Griffing, Excel Dryer Director of Marketing & International Sales. "It feels great knowing we can help architects and business owners minimize environmental impact."

Saving energy also translates to saving money. Excel's interactive cost calculator shows cost cutting along with climate change benefits.

TrueNorth's LCA compared the environmental impacts of hand dryers versus paper towel systems by examining all stages of the products' life cycles, "from cradle-to-grave." This includes all material, energy, water and pollutant inputs and outputs.

Categories include:

Global warming

Acidification

Smog formation

Ozone depletion

Fossil depletion

Water consumption

Presence of carcinogens

Ecotoxicity

Eutrophication

"This backs up what we at Excel Dryer have known for a long time," said Griffing. "Constantly restocking restrooms with paper towels leads to higher costs, more maintenance, waste and potentially more global warming. We're fortunate we can offer a solution."

Many companies are striving to meet net-zero goals and must choose building materials that align with sustainability objectives. Hand dryers contribute to these efforts by supporting green building certifications such as LEED and WELL.

About Excel Dryer, Inc.

Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZDUABeIcYc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677986/Excel_Dryer__Slashing_environmental_impact.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677987/Excel_Dryer__XLERATOR_hand_dryers_slash_carbon_footprint_by_94prcnt_compared_to_paper_towels.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382650/EXCEL_Logo.jpg